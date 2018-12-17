The Kardashian sisters are always busy with their fabulous lives, their growing businesses, and their growing families. But when it comes to being there for their each other, the gals always find some time in their busy schedules. So when someone suggested that Kim Kardashian wasn't baby Chicago's biological mother, Khloe Kardashian defended her older sister in a passionate Instagram comment.

On Sunday, Kim posted a throwback photo of herself to Instagram. "Baby K," she captioned the shot, which featured herself posing in a bathing suit as a child. Now, you'd think the bulk of the comments on a photo like that would be complimenting Kim for mastering the Tyra Banks smize from such a young age. But as Us Weekly reported, in response to Kylie's comment on the picture, which read "Omg Chicago" (implying that Chicago resembled Kim as a child) someone left a comment that Chicago didn't look like Kim, because she was not her biological daughter.

Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed Chicago via a gestational surrogate earlier this year, and both Kim and Kanye are Chicago's biological parents, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Khloé didn't hesitate to set the record straight in the comments.

“If you don’t really know about someone’s situation then maybe you should not comment,” Khloé responded to the commenter. “Try informing yourself first before you make such silly statements doll. Your passive wanna be petty comment is simply uneducated. Chicago is completely Kimberly’s biological child. Praise the lord she was able to have a surrogate and that we are blessed with sweet gorgeous Chi Chi.”

However, the conversation did not end there. "I never said the baby wasn't beautiful," the user responded, adding the laughing emoji. "SHE DEFINITELY IS, but she did have a surrogate so the baby would either look MORE like Kanye or the surrogate mother. That's all love."

OK, so at this point, it started seeming like perhaps this commenter isn't so much a troll, but rather a person who may not understand how gestational surrogacy works.

Khloé responded to the commenter one more time, explaining to her part of the process of using a gestational carrier. “I am not saying you said that love. I am saying you must be more informed before speaking on something that you don’t know anything about apparently," Khloé wrote. "Chicago is Kimberly’s DNA. Her and her husband made embryos and then they were blessed enough to have a surrogate carry their child for them since Kimberly is unable to. God bless modern medicine.”

Khloé explained it pretty well, but here's a more detailed summary: "In gestational surrogacy, the child is not biologically related to the surrogate mother, who is often referred to as a gestational carrier. Instead, the embryo is created via in vitro fertilization (IVF), using the eggs and sperm of the intended parents or donors, and is then transferred to the surrogate," according to Surrogate.com.

Other commenters continued to engage with the commenter, and she eventually admitted that she truly didn't understand the process before. "At least I know know," they wrote.

This commenter can't be the only person who didn't quite understand the process that Kim and Kanye used to conceive baby Chicago. So even though the comment section was tense for a while, hopefully Khloé's explanation of gestational surrogacy cleared things up for others who were also confused about it all.

