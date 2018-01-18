Kim Kardashian Pens A Heartfelt Post About Using A Surrogate, & Her Honesty Is Beautiful
As many fans of Kim Kardashian already know, her journey to having a third child hasn't been easy. From struggling with high-risk conditions to dealing with fan backlash about using a surrogate, Kardashian has had a lot to contend with, to say the least. And Kim Kardashian's heartfelt post about using a surrogate she shared to her app on Thursday is a must-read for parents going through a similar experience.
Just a few days after Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, welcomed their second daughter (the name is still unknown, guys) into the world, she wrote a very candid note to her fans about why she chose to use a "gestational carrier" for the pregnancy. The note, which will likely resonate with parents who also used a surrogate or are thinking about using one, is as informational as it is emotional.
In the first few paragraphs of the post, titled, "The Truth About My Pregnancy Decision," Kardashian informed readers about surrogacy, including a bit about the difference between a surrogate and a gestational carrier. And, of course, Kardashian also got real about the issues that led her to opt for a gestational carrier as opposed to carrying the baby herself.
Kardashian wrote, according to her app:
Kardashian then pivoted into whether she and West chose someone they knew as their surrogate or if they went the agency route. She revealed:
Translation: Kardashian didn't use Kylie Jenner as her surrogate. Can all the conspiracy theorists finally put this rumor to bed now? I repeat: Jenner did not carry Kardashian's third child.
After Kardashian debunked the persistent Jenner-surrogate rumor, she served up some much needed truth bombs on what it was like to use a gestational carrier after carrying her two other children, North and Saint West. She explained to fans (and her haters):
Preach, girl. It's so great that Kardashian is bringing awareness to the plight of parents who have no other option but to use a surrogate or gestational carrier, and why it's not fair or accurate to assume that parents who go this route don't experience personal hardships of their own.
Not to mention, Kardashian explicitly stated in the past that her "biggest fear" about using a surrogate was whether she'd "love" all of her kids "the same," according to People. So, it's pretty commendable that Kardashian alluded to those fears again in this post.
Lastly, Kardashian gave sweet shoutout to her gestational carrier (and modern technology) for giving her the "greatest gift one could give." Cue the awws, people.
Kardashian closed out the message, according to her app:
So sweet.
And as for why Kardashian decided to write such an honest and open note about her journey, I have a few theories.
For starters, Kardashian debunked a lot of pesky and annoying rumors in the note, like the Jenner surrogate rumor and the incredibly rude theory that West fathered their new infant daughter with a supposed mistress.
Secondly, I think Kardashian genuinely wants to bring awareness to surrogacy and the issues many parents go through when they can't carry or conceive a child on their own. It goes without saying that Kardashian's informative note will likely comfort a lot of people going through a similar experience.
But most of all, it's just nice to hear that Kardashian is happy and that her newborn daughter is doing well. That's all you can hope for, right?
