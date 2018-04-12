Khloe Kardashian Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, & OMG, You Can Officially Celebrate

Khloé Kardashian is officially a mom! After months of speculation, followed by weeks of waiting, the news everyone's been waiting for has finally arrived. Yes, Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl! On Thursday, the 33-year-old reality star and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, welcomed their first child together in Cleveland, Ohio and the world couldn't be more thrilled for the new parents, because it really has been a wild ride.

TMZ reported that Kardashian gave birth to her daughter early Thursday morning, around 4 a.m. ET, and the little girl reportedly does not have a name just yet. The outlet reported that Kardashian's sisters, Kourtney and Kim, her best friend Malika Haqq, as well as her mom, Kris Jenner, were all by her side during the birth.

News of Kardashian's birth comes just days after the Daily Mail published footage of Thompson allegedly kissing another woman this past weekend in New York City. Romper's requests for comment from both Thompson and Kardashian's team regarding the cheating allegations were not immediately returned. Neither Thompson nor Kardashian have yet to address the rumors publicly and it's not clear whether Thompson was in the delivery room with her when she gave birth early on Thursday. However, TMZ reported that Thompson was indeed present for his daughter's birth.

Kardashian and Thompson hadn't confirmed the happy news of their pregnancy for what felt like an eternity after the news first broke back in September. Understandably, before they announced the news in December, Kardashian and Thompson were taking that time to be together and take care of each other and their baby. "I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us," Kardashian explained in an Instagram post revealing her pregnancy.

Now, several months and countless tweets that brought fans along on Kardashian's pregnancy journey later, she has given birth to a daughter. Fans were already so excited for Kardashian, even when her pregnancy was still just a rumor, since longtime fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know just how much she has wanted kids. And everyone's favorite Aunt Koko's dream has become a reality.

It's been an exciting time for KUWTK fans, indeed. News of Kardashian giving birth to a baby girl comes just months after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child via surrogate and not long after Kylie Jenner announced she had given birth without ever confirming her own pregnancy.

Kardashian, for her part, has probably been the most vocal about her pregnancy journey, despite being totally silent about the rumors swirling for months. And she's been honest about some of the less-than-perfect moments, too. On the season finale of KUWTK, for example, she found out her baby's sex and admitted that she was surprised she was having a daughter, initially hoping for a boy.

"I just was convinced that I was having a boy, so to be having a girl it’s just like, 'OK that wasn’t what I thought was going on,'" she said during that episode. She later clarified that, of course, she was happy to have a girl, especially since her daughter is so close in age with Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's daughters, Chicago and Stormi.

"I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi!!" she tweeted on March 4. "God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess."

After a very private first few months of her pregnancy, news of Kardashian giving birth to her baby girl is exactly what the world needed right now and hopefully she'll keep fans updated about her daughter, just like she had throughout pregnancy.

