Every woman deserves a little push present, and Kylie Jenner is no different. But while most of us opt for a piece of jewelry or something small, Kylie Jenner's push present is just as extravagant as everything else she does. Hiding a pregnancy from the entire world couldn't have been easy, so it's all certainly well deserved. After announcing her new lipkit set "Weather," dedicated to daughter Stormi Webster, it looks like Kylie needed yet another way to celebrate the birth of her daughter.

On an Instagram Story this weekend, Jenner showed off a black LaFerrari with red detail in her driveway. The car is basically a Ferrari but more exclusive — only about 500 were made and it costs around $1.4 million. Although no word on whether or not you can fit a car seat in the back or not. I'm guessing not so much.

Jenner didn't say whether she bought it or if it was a present from her boyfriend Travis Scott, but she's definitely loving it. Who wouldn't? The website for the car says that it's the best car for "extreme open top driving," which the rest of us just call "driving with the top down," and you can picture the new mom, her BFF Jordan Woods, and baby Stormi cruising around Calabasas in this work of art.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

