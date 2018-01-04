Khloe Kardashian Just Talked About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy, & Fans Are Convinced She “Confirmed” It

Khloé Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show show on Thursday, and while there, she revealed a ton of info about her first pregnancy. One thing Kardashian didn't open up about, however? Kylie Jenner's supposed baby news. Although Ellen grilled Khloé on Kylie Jenner's rumored pregnancy, she did not break. Needless to say, most fans are incredibly disappointed, with the exception of some internet sleuths who are convinced Kardashian confirmed the news.

If you watch Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on the regular, then you know she doesn't mess around when it comes to her line of questioning. Seriously, DeGeneres must have been a private eye in a past life because she is a total expert when it comes to grilling her guests. And the best part is, DeGeneres gets to the heart of the matter with jokes and a lot of laughter. It's the perfect method to get a celebrity's guard down, right?

In the case of Kardashian, however, DeGeneres' interviewing skills failed to get a definitive yes or no as to whether Jenner is actually pregnant. Yep, not even DeGeneres could figure out the answer fans have been trying to get since September.

When DeGeneres asked Kardashian about Jenner's "pregnancy cravings," she coyly responded, according to Glamour:

What do you mean? I don’t know what you’re talking about. C’mon, Ellen.

And when DeGeneres fished for an answer as to why Jenner did not appear in the Kardashian family's Christmas card this year, Kardashian joked, according to E! Online:

I don’t know. Why don’t you get Kylie on the show?

But since DeGeneres is not the one to give up (I wish I had just one ounce of her energy), she teased Kardashian that her "eyes" seemingly confirmed the rumors.

DeGeneres told Kardashian, according to HuffPost:

She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it. Look at your eyes. Y’all, she’s pregnant. I can tell by her eyes ... I will make a bet right now.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

Although Kardashian simply laughed DeGeneres' eye speculation off, some people are totally buying into this theory.

In fact, one fan joked that DeGeneres "ruined" the famous family's chance to cash in on "the coins" they're supposedly "holding out for" by keeping Jenner's rumored pregnancy on the DL.

And another viewer agreed with DeGeneres that Kardashian's "reactions" to the questions gave Jenner's baby news away.

Other fans, however, were just impressed by DeGeneres in general.

As for whether a person's eyes can actually give away a major secret like a pregnancy, it's not completely improbable. Eyes can reveal a lot about a person and what they might be thinking or when they're lying, for example.

When a person is uncomfortable in a situation or is trying to concoct a fib, they might blink rapid succession or dart their eyes back and forth, according to Business Insider.

Additionally, Roger Strecker, Sr., a trained Behavioral Analysis Interviewer with over 30 years of law enforcement experience, told NBC News that inconsistent eye contact is another sign of deception or stress:

If eye contact was constant at onset of conversation then changed when a stressor or trigger questions was inserted, this should be noted as an attribute that could be a deceptive response.

So, did DeGeneres detect something particularly telling in Kardashian's eyes during their conversation? Although this is a possibility, I'm more apt to believe that she was just kidding around.

And while fans might be disappointed that Kardashian didn't confirm Jenner's rumored pregnancy, you got to give her props for staying mum. Whether you believe the baby speculation or not, it's clear that Kardashian is deeply loyal to Jenner.

