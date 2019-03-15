Celebrity moms, they're just like us. When it comes to parenting, famous parents have go-to products and brands they love to use with their little ones. Among them are Khloe Kardashian-approved Princess Cupcake Jones toys and books, also beloved by celebrities like Shanola Hampton, Kyla Pratt, Kylie Jenner and Christina Milian, for the much-needed representation they provide little girls of color.

Princess Cupcake Jones is a brand created by Ylleya Fields, who came up with the idea while looking for books to read to her daughter that featured black characters. With so few options available, Fields decided to take matters into her own hands, and Princess Cupcake Jones was born. The character was created by "blending her daughter's images and personalities together," according to the brand's website. In a feature shared by Fields on the Princess Cupcake Jones Instagram, the author revealed that the character's name was also inspired by her own family.

"Because the character's name, Cupcake, is based off my youngest daughter's nickname, I wanted to include my eldest daughter in the book to make sure they both felt included in the series," she explained.

Princess Cupcake Jones features books, clothes, dolls, and more, and is a hit with celeb moms like Kardashian, who recently posted a photo of daughter True Thompson playing with an adorable Cupcake Jones doll on her Instagram Story. True can be seen pointing at the dolls adorable curly hair in the image.

Kardashian isn't the only member of her famous family to hop on the Princess Cupcake Jones wave. Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster was recently spotted playing with one of the plush dolls in an Instagram Story shot while traveling with Travis Scott on tour. The brand shared a screenshot of the images on their Instagram, pointing out the doll hidden within a bag of Stormi's toys.

Like the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, Milian is also a huge fan of Cupcake Jones. So much so that she gushed about the series in an excerpt available on the inside cover of the book series.

"My daughter and I enjoy reading Princess Cupcake Jones together. I love the interactive words the readers can find on each page and the inspiration that each book gives children to always do their best and push through their struggles," Milian writes, according to Amazon.

The brand provides representation for young girls and children of color, who don't often see characters who look like them in books, as dolls, or on T-shirts. The book series now features five different stories, including Princess Cupcake Jones and the Missing Tutu, Princess Cupcake Jones and the Dance Recital, Princess Cupcake Jones and the Queen's Closet, and more. Moms can also purchase a plush Princess Cupcake Jones doll, accessories for the little princess in their life, and clothes branded with the character's likeness. The brand is currently expanding, sharing updates about new products (like plastic dolls with parts that move and new clothes) with fans on Instagram.

While some strides have been made as far as representation by Disney and Nickelodeon, like the introduction of Doc McStuffins, Moana, and Princess Tiana, children of color deserve so much more in movies, books, and on TV.

Fans of the Princess Cupcake Jones series big and small look forward to what comes next from the brand. With so much support behind it, it can only get bigger and better.