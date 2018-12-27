Khloé Kardashian really knows how to make a delicious meal out of the holidays — especially now that her baby girl True Thompson has arrived. The mom and daughter duo totally won social media over the holidays, in their matching outfits and matching happy smiles. But that doesn't mean the new mom isn't feeling a little reflective about this time last year. In fact, Khloé Kardashian admitted she misses being pregnant, and new moms will totally get it.

The Revenge Body host welcomed daughter True Thompson with Cleveland Cavaliers' player boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12. While most mothers are arguably excited to have their baby, there was something sort of extra special about Khloé giving birth. Perhaps because she went through years of wondering if she would ever have a baby, and even worried that she might struggle with infertility.

The Good American jean designer couldn't have been more excited to be a mom, and one quick scroll through her social media feed (which is chock full of pictures of her adorable 8-month-old baby True) proves that motherhood is living up to her expectations.

But still... she misses being pregnant. On Wednesday, Khloé shared a throwback photo from last year's Kardashian/Jenner Christmas party with the message "I miss my bump" scrolled across it on Instagram.

Last year at this time, Khloé was around five months pregnant and had recently shared her news with her followers after weeks of speculation with a bare bump photo on Instagram.

It was clearly a special time for Khloé, and I think most moms will understand what she means when she says she misses her bump. Because pregnancy can be such an emotional, deeply moving time for moms. For some of us, pregnancy is one of the first times we really take time to pay attention to our bodies on an intensely personal level. When external factors matter less and this symbiotic relationship between you and the human you're growing is the center of your world.

This isn't the first time Khloé has admitted she misses being pregnant. Back in September, the new mom admitted on Twitter that she really loved using pregnancy as an excuse for being antisocial.

"I miss being pregnant for a few reasons. But I really miss being pregnant because I used to have an excuse to be antisocial and go to bed early and not feel any type of way," she tweeted.

As much as the new mom might miss being pregnant every once in awhile, I strongly suspect she's pretty pumped that her baby girl is here and as adorable as a person could hope for. Because let's face it, without True she wouldn't be able to wear mommy/daughter matching tutus, and what would be the point of living without those?

I actually think it's super healthy to admit you sometimes miss being pregnant if you enjoyed that time. Because as sweet as babies are, they can also be hard work. They don't let you sleep when you're tired, and they tend to take up every square inch of your time.

But they look cute and they smell delicious, so obviously it's all worth it in the end.

