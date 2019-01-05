Brace yourself, Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans — Khloé Kardashian might not want any more kids. Although this admission might be disappointing to fans who can't get enough of baby True, her reasoning will probably make sense to a lot of new moms.

Kardashian, who gave birth to True in April, can't believe her little girl is growing up so fast.

“I can't believe my baby is seven-months-old!” Kardashian shared on her app in November 2018, according to E! News. “True now has three teeth and she's going to crawl any second. She also smiles constantly, but I still can't get that little munchkin to laugh unless I tickle her. Maybe I'm just not funny, LOL. She also says 'dada,' but I think she means mama.'”

Aww.

Considering True is almost 1, it's fair to wonder if Kardashian hopes to recreate those newborn days anytime soon. As it turns out, the new mom isn't sure about expanding her family.

When a fan asked Kardashian about the topic on Twitter Friday, she replied:

“Goodness I don’t know!” she revealed. "I love [True] so much and I’m so complete because of her!”

Can I get an amen from new parents? I think it's pretty common for first-time parents to wonder how they could ever love another child as much as they do their first. That "complete" feeling can be very overwhelming, right?

Of course, Kardashian isn't ruling out more kids in the future. She's just unsure if that's what's in store for her down the road.

"I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know," she added. "I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me."

A fan found Kardashian's answer "sweet," writing in response: "Your bond with True makes me so happy. I can’t wait until I have a little baby of my own! So sweet."

As for whether Kardashian wants to experience pregnancy again, that's also up in the air.

“Let my uterus shrink down again!” she said shortly after welcoming True, according to Us Weekly. “I just don’t know if I’m ready to get pregnant again, it’s a lot! But I definitely want more kids, I just don’t know when it’s going to be. I heard you should wait at least a year.”

But does Kardashian want True's father, Tristan Thompson, to be in the picture? It sounds like the answer might be yes.

"Khloe definitely wants True to have a sibling and would love to have a big family if that's what's in the cards," a source told E! News. "Things are up and down with Tristan Thompson, but she would like more kids with him. That's what she feels will make the most sense for True and their little family."

There you have it, folks. Kardashian might want to have another baby with Thompson after bonding with True a bit more. There's no need to rush their special connection along, after all.

