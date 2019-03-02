I think we can all safely agree that Khloé Kardashian has been having a real time of it recently. The internet can't go five minutes without sharing reports that she and Tristan Thompson, the father of her 10-month-old daughter True, have broken up. That he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods. But here's the thing... life goes on. And sometimes a girl has to focus on more important things than tabloid gossip. Khloé Kardashian's video with niece Dream Kardashian proves she's just trying to focus on her own family. And quite happily, it proves that the arrival of daughter True didn't end her role as Khloé the Fun Aunt, which makes me happy because I always thought this was a good look for her.

Ever since the Good American jean designer welcomed her daughter True she has made it clear that she wants her daughter to be close to her huge family, perhaps especially her little cousins. After all, True was the last of the so-called "Kardashian/Jenner triplets" to be born last April, following behind Kim Kardashian-West's daughter Chicago and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi. But it's important to remember that there was another little girl born into the family just slightly ahead of these three; Rob Kardashian's daughter with ex-fiancee Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian.

A kid who apparently loves doing makeup for her aunts.

On Friday the Revenge Body host shared a few pictures of a little makeup session she had with her 2-year-old niece Dream Kardashian, who was clearly having the time of her life. In the first photo they are both covered in lipstick while the proud aunt holds the little girl in her arms and she giggles. In the second photo the two pose as though they're ready for a full glamour shoot.

Khloé and True seem to spend a lot of time with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family, especially since they moved back to Los Angeles from Cleveland (where they lived with Tristan Thompson) last year. Earlier the proud mom shared a picture of True and Dream playing together on her Instagram Story with a caption that read, as per E! News:

Gratitude...sometimes we're so busy chasing all the things we haven't got that we forget to notice the things we already have, the people in our lives and the fortunate circumstances in which we live.

True and her mom like to have playdates with all of the cousins, of course, especially Kourtney Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Penelope, who seems to just love her baby cousin.

And let's not forget, she's pretty fond of her aunt KoKo too.

It is obviously a very difficult time for Khloé right now. Everyone is talking about her relationship with Tristan and her relationship with Jordyn Woods as though they were just interesting fodder for the tabloids rather than a person's actual life.

So it's refreshing to get these glimpses of the life she's choosing to lead instead of doing a deep dive into the drama. Hanging out with the kids, being goofy, and filling her home with love.

Life really is a Dream.