Khloe Kardashian's Reaction To Kim's Baby Proves How Tight Their Fam Really Is

Everyone's got a few people high on their bump-watch list: their significant other, best friend, siblings, and if you have any interest in celebrity culture, the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian shared this morning that she and hubby Kanye West just welcomed their third baby into the world. Of course the internet is going bonkers over the arrival of the latest Kardashian baby, including another expecting mama from their clan, sister Koko and Khloe Kardashian's sweet reaction to Kim's new baby daughter on Twitter sums up our sentiments exactly.

Khloe has always stepped up as the free-willed, adventurous, and doting aunt (probably a little rebellious, too) to all her nieces and nephews — North, Saint, Mason, Penelope, Reign, and Dream. The latest addition to the Kardashian family is sure to get just as much love, attention, and affection as the other mini Ks. Plus the fact that Khloe is pregnant only makes the deal even sweeter, because girlfriend has got baby on the brain more than ever. Since we assume she was overcome with emotion (par for the course when you've got a bun in the oven), instead of offering a cliche statement, or any words of advice or congrats, she just let a series of heart emojis say it all in her first tweet since the announcement (which re-tweeted big sis Kim's):