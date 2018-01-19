Khloe Kardashian’s Response To Kim’s Daughter’s Name Is So, So Sweet

Hold the phone! On Friday, Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans finally learned the name of Kim Kardashian and Kayne West's third child. And so far, many of the reactions have been positive, especially from their family members. Take, for example, Khloé Kardashian’s response to Kim’s daughter’s name, which is so, so sweet.

Kim Kardashian took to social media Friday afternoon to reveal her newborn daughter's name, Chicago West, according to The Daily Mail. The 37-year-old beauty mogul's tweet also included a link to her website, where she posted their new baby's name, along with her birthday, birth time, and birth weight.

Younger sister Khloé quickly responded to the news on Twitter with a simple, sweet message, complete with four hearteye emojis. The 33-year-old reality TV star tweet Friday afternoon,

I LOOOOOOOOOOVE her name. hey Chi (shy).

