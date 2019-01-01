Khloe Kardashian's Video Montage Of The Highs & Lows Of 2018 Is So Powerful

With 2019 officially in full swing, plenty of celebrities and regular folks alike have been reflecting over the past 12 months — the good and the bad. (Because let's be honest, although I'm sure plenty of us had fabulous years personally, 2018 was kind of a sh*t show if you were paying attention to the news at all.) Through acknowledging it all, many of us are able to move forward into the new year with goals to better ourselves and the world around us. And Khloé Kardashian's video montage of the highs and lows of 2018 is so powerful.

On Monday, Dec. 31, the Good American designer took to Instagram to share a touching video compilation highlighting the past year, People reported — as well as a powerful message for her followers. Set to the song "Blessed" by Daniel Caesar, the video features clips and photos of Kardashian, along with various members of her family — and most prominently, her infant daughter, True Thompson. Although her boyfriend and the father of her child, Tristan Thompson, pops up a couple of times, his presence is notably lacking for the most part. "2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote. "Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high. This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!"

Kardashian continued:

This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.

The post continued for a while after these sentiments, but you get the gist. (And seriously, if you have a minute, go ahead and watch the video montage for yourself.) In case you were wondering, followers absolutely loved her thoughtful reflection. One Instagram user wrote, "This is beautiful! The best thing to ever happen to me was my daughter Isabella Rose! You fall in love a thousand times a day deeper n deeper w your baby! God Bless and enjoy your blessing."

Another follower commented, "Loved this post!! Not to many are as real and raw about the good and bad. Truly authentic share! 😊."

Yet another person chimed in with, "Oh my goodness #beautiful post for the new year."

Fans likely didn't have to do too much digging to figure out what some of Kardashian's highs and lows were over the past year. I mean, the entire last paragraph of her New Year's Eve post was dedicated to True, after all.

True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing - my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!! Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!

(Seriously, though. Isn't that just the sweetest thing?)

But yeah. The birth of her daughter in April was clearly a high point — even if it was preceded by what was likely an extremely low point. Just days before Khloé delivered their daughter. two separate videos leaked of Tristan Thompson reportedly cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, according to Seventeen.

Although I'm generally not one to post about my awesome or terrible year via social media — or to make New Year's resolutions, for that matter — I think it's fascinating to watch others do so. Khloé Kardashian could have easily mentioned only the good parts of 2018. Instead, she kept it real by acknowledging there have been some serious hurdles for her to clear — but that she won't allow them to keep her down. And to me, that's probably the best resolution of them all.

