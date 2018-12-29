Khloé Kardashian is sopping up every little moment of her baby True's first year on the planet. I know this because I follow her on social media and her feed is all about True. Not just True, to be honest, but about her little girl's relationships within the tight-knit Kardashian/Jenner clan. Let's be honest here, guys; we've all been waiting to see pictures of the babies together. And KoKo is the girl to make it happen for fans, mostly because she's so pumped about it herself. Khloe Kardashian's post about True and Chi is all about that sweet, sweet cousin love... and a little wink to Chi's mom as well.

True Thompson, who was born on April 12 in Cleveland (where her father, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers), just celebrated her first Christmas. And while her mom took her to Cleveland to enjoy a quiet Thanksgiving with her dad, according to E! News, the Good American designer was all about spending Christmas in Los Angeles with the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family. Including and perhaps most especially those little baby cousins of hers. Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster was born on February 1, while Kim Kardashian-West's daughter Chicago (or Chi for short) was born on Jan. 15. And it looks as though Chi and True are already well on their way to becoming the best of friends.

Khloé posted two pictures of the little cousins spending a little time hanging out together on Instagram on Saturday, and honestly it looks like they're deep in conversation. Which is apparently exactly what the Revenge Body host must have been thinking as well, since she captioned the post:

I can’t wait to hear their voices And their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking! ☾➹ Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down ☾➹

Now if you're wondering what Khloé means about the "big stare up and down," you probably haven't watched Keeping Up With The Kardashians much in your lifetime. Because Kim is sort of famous for pointedly checking people out in exactly such a way.

The two little cousins have been getting some extra opportunity for hang out time recently. When Kim's two older kids, 5-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint, were both sick with the flu, Kim shipped baby Chi off to spend some time with Khloé in Cleveland to keep her out of harm's way. And Khloé seemed more than happy enough to spend time with her daughter and her niece. She shared a picture of the two girls sleeping in their car seats on Snapchat with the caption "Little angels."

Now don't go thinking that True is saving all her love just for Chi; she's got lots of time for her other cousins as well. Like Dream Kardashian, Rob's 2-year-old daughter.

And Kourtney Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter Penelope.

And of course, sweet little True gets in snuggles with her Aunt Kim as well.

True and Chi are lucky little girls. They're part of a huge family who always seem to come back to loving each other, no matter what.

And that is no small thing.

After a very frustrating first birth experience, this Deaf mother wanted a change. Will the help of two Deaf doulas give the quality communication and birth experience this mom wants and deserves? Watch Episode Four of Romper's DoulaDiaries, Season Two, below, and visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes.