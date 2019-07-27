If you're a news junkie like me, then you've probably had to have an intervention with yourself at some point. Meaning, you've had to back off and unplug a bit — because sometimes, the barrage of depressing headlines gets to be too much. Between the ongoing crisis at our southern border, the impending 2020 election, kids dying in hot cars, and so much more, it can definitely be overwhelming. Thankfully, you can always count on your favorite celebrity moms to help brighten your day. And Khloe Kardashian's video of True dancing is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

In April, Kardashian's daughter, True — whom she shares with her ex, NBA player Tristan Thompson — celebrated her first birthday. Now that she's officially a toddler, little True seems to be picking up some seriously adorable dance moves. The Good American designer didn't waste any time sharing her daughter's latest moves with fans. Because on Saturday, July 27, Kardashian captioned an Instagram Story clip of her 15-month-old getting her groove on with, "Weekend vibes."

As E! Online reported, True can be seen dancing while standing in ankle-deep water and rocking a unicorn bathing suit. She's grooving to the 2005 Ini Kamoze song "World a Reggae" — and man, does that girl have rhythm. Check it out for yourself!

See? Doesn't that just instantly put a smile on your face?

Of course, Kardashian is regularly sharing cute photos and videos of her little girl. As Cheat Sheet reported, the doting mom recently posted a photo of True posing on a child-sized bench — while also managing to tease sister Kendall Jenner in the process. "You guys I cant handle this! I'm so annoying I know but I'm obsessed," she captioned the Instagram post. "She has the smile down!! Auntie Kenny.... baby True is coming for you!" (Which might be a bit of a stretch, considering Kendall was the highest-paid model of 2018, as per Forbes. But still.)

Earlier in July, Mama Koko posted a video of True's tripped-out Bentley toy car. The pink, sparkly, kid-sized convertible had "True" written on the license plate and everything. Unfortunately, the expensive toy elicited a fair amount of mommy shaming, according to People. Because apparently, some people couldn't just bask in the cuteness that is a pint-sized person in a pint-sized car.

One Instagram user wrote, “Another Kardashian in a Bentley. You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family’s story and now just can’t bare [sic] to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It’s so sad."

To that, Kardashian had the perfect response: Kill them with kindness. “Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley? It’s a toy,” she wrote. “No reason to be sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I’m sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile.”

But yeah. If you need to take a timeout from life's stresses — whether it's another morning of depressing news headlines, a frustrating morning school run with your kids, or whatever — I implore you to head on over to Khloé Kardashian's Instagram account. (Just make it a point to ignore the mom-shamers in the comments.) Because chances are, an adorable photo or video of True — sometimes alongside her cousins, too — is waiting to put a smile on your face.