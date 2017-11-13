Kim Kardashian Had A Baby Shower For Her Third Child, & It Was Completely Over The Top

For months, Kim Kardashian kept the news of her soon-to-be-born third baby under wraps, but now, it's clear she's more than ready to publicly celebrate — and she definitely pulled out all the stops. On Saturday, Kim Kardashian had a baby shower for her third child, reportedly a baby girl whom she and husband Kanye West will be welcoming with the help of a gestational surrogate. And while it sounds like the reality star may have thought her party was going to be a quaint, low-key affair, the photographs and videos shared after the fact show that, actually, it was anything but.

Kardashian chose an oh-so-pink cherry blossom theme for the bash, according to Good Morning America, which, in the KarJenner alternate reality universe meant that the party was literally decorated with actual cherry blossom trees, and fresh flowers galore. Unsurprisingly, the party looked beyond gorgeous, but on Snapchat, Kardashian seemed unfazed: offering up a glimpse of the shower to her followers, Kardashian described it as "just a 'tea for three' with cherry blossom forest," as though it wasn't literally fancier than many people's actual weddings. Guests — including her famous sisters, celeb bestie Chrissy Teigen, hairstylist Jen Atkin, friends Malika and Khadija Haqq, and Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter, North — ate "mini sandwiches, scones and various salads" at the chef-catered event, according to E! News, and were gifted crystals and new fragrances from KKW Beauty as favors.

Kim’s Baby 3 baby shower is currently happening!! In pink!!!! pic.twitter.com/yyoUx90MyY — Kim Kardashian Fan (@UltimateKimK) November 12, 2017

Kim Kardashian has real cherry blossom trees as decoration at her baby shower. I'm just gonna let that sink in. — Adelz (@pollyypocket15) November 12, 2017

Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, reportedly made a champagne toast during the event, telling guests how excited she was to be a grandmother again. And even though there were surely plenty of fancy desserts on-hand, People reported that Teigen actually made a homemade cake for the shower, which is kind of totally adorable. One thing notably missing from the event though? Baby shower games — according to E! News, Kardashian was not interested in playing baby-themed bingo, or having her guests drink their cocktails out of baby bottles (and, well, I personally applaud her for that decision).

Kim’s Baby 3 baby shower theme is cherry blossom 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 ITS A GIRL?! pic.twitter.com/9IUJL6Bf5U — Kim Kardashian Fan (@UltimateKimK) November 12, 2017

Wow Kim Kardashian’s baby shower on Snapchat looks so beautiful — Jennifer☻ (@jenniferrr____) November 12, 2017

Dear @KimKardashian can you please throw my next baby shower for me? The cherry blossom forest I just witnessed on your Snapchat is 🙌🏻😭 — Whitney Clyde (@whitneylucking) November 12, 2017

But since she is Kim Kardashian, a number of Twitter users also jumped in to criticize the star for having a baby shower for her third child — she's a multi-millionaire with two kids already, so it's a pretty safe bet she's totally set when it comes to baby gifts. But at the same time, why shouldn't she want to celebrate her baby's impending birth with a beautiful party, especially if this time around, she's not able to experience actually carrying her child?

Why is @KimKardashian having another baby shower? 🤔 — LANA (@_Meek_Millie_) November 12, 2017

How is Kim Kardashian having a baby shower, who's carrying her baby? — 🥀 (@KingggK_) November 12, 2017

Kim kardashian had a baby shower for a baby she's not even carrying 🤔 — nadia🥀 (@anysssaaaa) November 12, 2017

Others couldn't help but focus on the rumored pregnancies of both Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Both sisters attended the event, and Khloe also shared a photo on Instagram posing by the cherry blossoms. Yet, despite reports that she is expecting a baby boy with her partner, Tristan Thompson, Kim's younger sis still didn't look to be showing any signs of a baby bump.

And while Kylie appeared to strategically steer clear of any full-body photos, she did share a video on Snapchat that appeared to show her wearing an engagement ring:

Putting all the KarJenner pregnancy theories and questions aside though, it looked like a really beautiful event, and was likely especially meaningful for Kim, who has made no secret of her difficult road to becoming a mom for the third time. After difficult pregnancies with North and Saint, and unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant again — even while doctors were advising her not to — Kim and West were said to have chosen a surrogate back in June, with later reports pegging the surrogate as being due in January.

While the couple hasn't specifically commented on their decision to use a surrogate, the timing of the baby shower seems to suggest that their baby's arrival isn't far off. And from the looks of it, there will be no shortage of friends and family eagerly awaiting to welcome her into the world.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.