Say what you want about the Kardashians — that they're "famous for nothing," that they're trash TV, overly dramatic, or oversaturated in today's culture. But the sisters are incredibly successful doing what they love. And the Kar-Jenners would never stoop to the alleged level of a pair of actresses caught up the college admissions scandal. Or, at least one of them wouldn't. Because Kim Kardashian would "never use her privilege" to get her kids into college. But Twitter isn't so sure.

During a recent interview with CNN's Van Jones — which hasn't yet aired on the network — Kim K touched upon the ongoing college admissions scandal allegedly involving two high-profile actresses. “If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in anyway,” Kardashian told Jones, according to E! Online. "That’s what I see is not appropriate.” Instead, Kardashian simply wants her three — soon to be four — children to grow up to be kind. “I want my kids to be as grounded as possible," she added, according to People. "To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody."

For some reason, Twitter didn't seem very convinced by Kim's statement. One person wrote, "They aren't old enough. We will give you time. Check back with Kim in 12 years."

Another Twitter user commented, "Sure. And I believe the sun is green."

Yet another person simply shared a GIF of Jennifer Lawrence with a skeptical face saying, "Sure, if you say so."

Ouch, right? Have a little faith, guys. Then again, the Kar-Jenners receive backlash for merely existing. So there's that.

Recently, KKW Beauty mogul revealed that she's studying to become a lawyer — just like her famous father, Robert Kardashian. (As you can imagine, the critics were all over that.) During an interview with Vogue, Kardashian explained that she already started a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco — and she plans on taking the bar in 2022. "I had to think long and hard about this," Kardashian told Vogue, of the decision. “I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed. That was really a turning point for me.” She added:

The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency. And I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more.

While the news was a bit surprising, considering Kim K doesn't even have an undergrad degree, it also kind of makes sense considering her late father's profession. Add this to the fact that she successfully petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of a non-violent drug offender, Alice Marie Johnson. Not long after that, a major piece of criminal justice reform legislation called the FIRST STEP Act was signed into law, according to The Guardian.

extratv on YouTube

Although Kim K is currently dedicating 18 hours per week to prepare for the bar, the haters are still gonna hate. Because the news sparked an intense debate via Twitter, according to BuzzFeed. One person tweeted, "Your honor I just think that’s like so rude and my client did nothing wrong and I feel so bad for her."

Another Twitter user wrote, "kim k studying to be a lawyer is the best live action remake of legally blonde i’ve ever heard of."

Yet another person tweeted, "Defense: I OBJECT YOUR HONOR. Kim K *as a lawyer* :," along with a video clip of Kim K smacking her sister with a purse.

*Sigh* Can we just give Kim Kardashian a break for agreeing that buying your kids' way into college is wrong? It's not like she confessed to kicking puppies, or something. One thing's for sure: This isn't the first time Kim K has attracted criticism — and it definitely won't be her last.