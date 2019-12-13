Every year, fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians wait on pins and needles for the family's annual and predictably epic Christmas card. This year, however, things went down differently. Instead of one over-the-top photo starring every KarJenner in a stunning, glittery dress, Kim Kardashian shared her own family Christmas card in 2019, featuring herself posing with her four children and husband, Kanye West, all in matching grey sweatpants.

For their 2019 Christmas card, Kardashian, West, and their four kids — daughters North and Chicago, and sons, Saint and Psalm — went for a more relaxed vibe. In the photo, which Kardashian shared more than a week ahead of the holiday, the family poses on stairs while wearing the comfiest looking matching sweatpants, sweatshirts, and socks.

It's a simple concept, but also very sweet and much different compared to the Kardashian Christmas cards from years prior. But Kardashian gave people a fair warning that this year's card would be more relaxed. She told E! News in November that her followers could expect "something really chill and cozy" from them this year, and, well, she delivered on that.

Kardashian's followers, of course, can't get over how her family shines in the card. "OMG too cute!," one fan wrote, while another said, "The most precious family." (Can we also take a moment to appreciate Saint's big smile and little Psalm's sweet expression on his face?)

Although the annual KarJenner Christmas card typically features all of the siblings and their kids in super elaborate outfits, Kardashian explained to E! News earlier this year that getting everyone in the same place to take the annual photo was becoming difficult. "I think this Christmas card will be just my family, like me, Kanye, and the kids because it's a lot to wrangle everybody," she said.

The simplicity totally worked for her family this year. So as Christmas inches closes, fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians can only hope that this isn't the only holiday card the KarJenner siblings share this year. Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, please?