If you look at Kim Kardashian's Instagram account, you'll see many posts about her fabulous beauty products, pictures of her family on international vacations, and lots of selfies. So it comes as something of a surprise to see this reality star fawning over a teenage environmentalist. But when you think about it, Kim Kardashian's praise for Greta Thunberg makes a lot sense because like many other moms out there, she's concerned about her kids' futures.

Kardashian, who appeared at the World Congress on Information Technology consortium in Yerevan, Armenia on Tuesday, was asked about who her dream dinner date would be. And nope, it isn't a leader from fashion or media (her biz), music (the hubby's) or even criminal justice reform (her main passion these days). As it turns out, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star would want to break bread with Greta Thunberg, the teen from Sweden whose climate change activism earned her an "alternative Nobel prize."

So what did Kardashian have to say about Thunberg? “She is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need,” Kardashian said while attending the WCIT, an annual summit of IT professionals and technology leaders from more than 70 countries, according to The New York Times.

Kardashian would not only love to have Thunberg for dinner with the fam (which includes hubby Kanye West, daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, and sons Saint, 3, and Psalm, 4 months), but she'd be glad to help Thunberg grow her message on social media, which is a big deal considering Kardashian has 148 million Instagram followers.

“Speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities,” Kardashian said of what Thunberg and her family must navigate in building the teen's platform.

That being said, I think Thunberg's passion (did you see her fiery speech at the UN Summit in New York last month?) will garner enough attention without a social media guru on hand. Still, it couldn't hurt.

For cynics who might be wondering why Kardashian is chiming in on this issue, the mom-of-four has been clear that motherhood is everything to her, meaning she's just like me and all the other mamas out there who take issues like climate change, prison reform, and gun safety very personally. Because when it comes down to it, we want our kids to be able to go outside and play in safe and clean surroundings. "Having kids has changed my soul," the star told Us Weekly in 2018 on the topic. “You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in.”

It's pretty obvious that we need to ensure a healthy future for our kids and generations to come. And it's even more clear that Kim Kardashian shares in this sentiment, as her praise of Thunberg speaks volumes.