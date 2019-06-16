The Kardashians aren't regular parents, they're cool parents. They go above and beyond to provide their kids with memorable experiences, especially when it comes to holidays and their birthdays. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian threw a seriously sweet birthday bash for North and Penelope over the weekend (pun intended), and it's unlike any kids party you've ever seen before. The over-the-top bash featured a candy theme, complete with costumes and — of course — plenty of treats.

The birthday bash kicked off on Saturday, with Kim showing off their set up on her Instagram Story, according to E! Online. The reality star-turned-beauty mogul shared a clip of mom Kris Jenner cradling Chicago in her arms during the party, while Kourtney featured a photo of North and Penelope dressed to the nines in confection-themed costumes.

The photo showed Penelope wearing a lollipop-printed dress and a matching head piece; North stood alongside her sporting colorful braids in her hair, a candy necklace and a dress with piles of jelly beans all over it. She also showed off her perfectly-decorated home on Instagram, captioning the snaps, "Welcome to Candyland." Decorations included a colorful pathway, lollipops all over her lawn, balloons, and cakes full of candy.

Prior to the party, Kim took a time out to wish her eldest child a very happy birthday. In an Instagram post, which featured several photos of North throughout the years, she looked back on "The last 6 years," writing that they'd gone by so fast. She said in the caption what a pleasure it had been to raise her and watch her grow into the little person she's becoming.

"Happy birthday my sweet girl! The last 6 years have been the best of my life raising you and seeing you grow up. Mommy loves you forever and beyond!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Penelope and North have a special bond, and often celebrate their birthdays together. Last year they enjoyed a joint unicorn-themed party; the year before that, the party was inspired by Coachella. In a 2013 interview with People, Kourtney revealed that Penelope and North have been friends from the start. Her daughter is always "excited" to see North, she said, which is especially meaningful as Kourtney admitted that growing up, she and her siblings never had cousins who were around the same age.

"Whenever [Penelope] sees [North] — the second she walks into the room, Penelope gets so excited," she shared with the outlet. "We never really had cousins that were close in age."

The Kardashian family has expanded in a major way recently, with Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Rob, and Kylie Jenner welcoming kids into their brood. Fans have loved seeing the kids grow up side-by-side, and have come to look forward to seeing how the elder Kardashians celebrate their milestones in ways that include the little ones. Penelope and North's joint birthday party has become an annual event for fans to enjoy through social media posts. I already can't wait to see what theme next year's birthday bash has.