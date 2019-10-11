Whether your sheets are getting a little worn out or you're in the market for a new lamp, from now until Columbus Day, Bed Bath & Beyond is having some huge sales for those of you who are in need of a few new household essentials. One of the biggest, most exciting discounts: KitchenAid mixers are on sale, so if you've always had this product on your wish list, now would be the time to purchase it.

A must-have for anyone who takes baking seriously, KitchenAid's Professional 600 Series Mixer will make your holiday dinners much easier to prep for. Originally retailing for $500, this essential appliance is marked down to $400. Every aesthetic (but practical) kitchen needs one. Not only does your purchase come with the stainless steel bowl, but you also get a pouring shield to prevent messes, a dough hook, wire whip, and flat beater attachments. Aside from its traditional uses, they also sells attachments for making pasta, grinding meat, peeling and slicing, juicing, and more. You can pretty much do anything and everything with this mixer.

It's a versatile product that comes in a range of 14 different shades. You can either add a pop of color like "guava glaze" to brighten up your countertop or go with a more neutral scheme, like the duo chrome effect "espresso" provides. No matter what type of theme you have going on in your kitchen, you're bound to find a mixer to match. And if you want something that takes up a little less space for a cheaper price, KitchenAid's 5-Quart Queen of Hearts Mixer is also on sale.

If caffeine is an essential part of your morning routine, Nespresso products are discounted 30 percent on Bed Bath & Beyond's site. Select coffee and espresso makers along with various capsules can be found at reduced prices.

Select Tempur-Pedic products are also discounted during this Columbus Day Sale with 20 percent off bedding basics such as mattress toppers, pillows, pillow protectors and sheets. Mattresses are excluded from this sale. In addition to making your bedroom a little cozier, the site offers a selection of 7 piece comforter sets on sale for $50. A wide variety of rugs are 30 percent off, online only.

It doesn't take much to change up your living room this holiday season. Take advantage of the Eclipse Twilight Luna Window Curtains on sale for $10, originally $17. Select lighting is also discounted and there are definitely some chic finds available on the site for 30 percent off, online only. For such a low price, these additions can make a huge difference in your home.

Make the most out of this sale and grab a few of those essential items your home's been needing that you just never got around to buying. Then you can finally show off your new KitchenAid mixer, the one you had saved on your Pinterest board for quite some time. And remember, if you don't need a mixer, there are more discounted products available aside from the finds mentioned above, so be sure to check out Bed Bath & Beyond's website while this sale is still going on.