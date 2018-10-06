Oh, the life of a Kardashian. Who doesn't want to have closets full of amazing clothes, travel the globe in a private jet, and own massive estates? They make their lives look super fun and super easy on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, always lounging on couches and snacking and hanging out to gossip. That's the life, am I right? Although we should allow for the possibility that being a Kardashian isn't as easy as it looks. Just ask the eldest sister... Kourtney Kardashian shut down a fan who says she doesn't work, and her response really puts her life in perspective.

On Friday, Kourtney shared a cute picture of herself lounging by the pool in a bikini on Instagram. Because this is sort of part and parcel of the whole Kardashian gig, isn't it? Like that family or don't like them, it's totally up to you, but you simply can't deny that they've figured out how to work social media like nobody's business. Probably because working social media is, as Gizmodiva pointed out, part of their business. Sure it might look like they're just hanging out taking pictures and doing nothing... but isn't that sort of the art of what they do?

Now, not everyone sees it that way. Kourtney captioned her recent photo "Sometimes you need a day away, pics by Kenny," meaning her younger sister Kendall Jenner. Pretty much all the comments were compliments, obviously, but one fan wrote "But sis you never work lmao."

Kourtney was not having it. She responded with this brilliant little smack down:

Let me respond to you with all the time I have," she explained. "Oh wait, my attorney's on the other line to discuss 6 business deals, I have a camera in my face filming season SIXTEEN of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (you may have heard of it) and I'm raising 3 amazing children.

And here's where we get to my favorite part, when she thanks the person for their concern in what I can only imagine her most deadpan Kourtney Kardashian voice ever:

God bless you and your worry about me.

So let's break it down, shall we? As E! News helpfully reminds us, Kourtney Kardashian is a mom to three kids: 8-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope, and 3-year-old son Reign. That right there is absolutely a full time job that deserves a break every now and again. Period.

As if that's not enough (which it is, by the way), she also works on filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians, apparently has some business deals of her own that she doesn't have to explain to anyone, and let's not forget she has to deal with her ex Scott Disick more than any woman should have to deal with her ex. That guy is a full time job on his own.

Kourtney Kardashian doesn't have to explain herself to anyone. She could have let that comment slide. But I'm glad she didn't, actually. Because this is the sort of crap moms have to hear on the regular; that they don't have jobs.

And sometimes it's nice to have a Kardashian back you up.