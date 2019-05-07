Picking out the perfect Mother's Day gift can be tricky. There are the old standbys, like flowers, cards, and chocolate, or the over-the-top gifts like jewelry and pricey spa days. What you get depends mostly on the mom you're shopping for, what she likes, and your budget. There is one gift, however, that all moms would enjoy: solitude. That's right, most moms just want one day to be left completely alone and Kraft's Mother's Day promotion will help cover the cost of a babysitter, so you can gift your mom (or yourself...) some much-needed alone time.

Mother's Day is this Sunday, May 12, so if you haven't already gotten your mom or your partner something this is a great option. And even if you have, you can't go wrong with a gift and a day to herself, right?

The promotion, announced on Kraft's website, is being touted as an opportunity to enjoy "a Mother's Day away" for hard-working, busy moms everywhere. In a video about the promotion, Kraft urges moms to "hire a babysitter and Kraft will cover the bill. Spend the day how you want to spend the day."

The woman in the clip then shares her ideal Mother's Day away, which included "not having to hide in the bathroom to eat my cookies or just sitting in my car for like, five minutes in complete silence." Most moms can relate to those desires, so go ahead and treat yourself or another mom in your life to a day of not being wanted or needed for at least some portion of the day. You obviously love your kids, but everyone needs a day off here and there.

Kraft Brand on YouTube

To cash in on this opportunity, all you've got to do is hire a babysitter of your choosing for Mother's Day, return to Kraft's Mother's Day website on the day of to upload your receipt from said babysitter, and wait for Kraft to reimburse you. This bit could take a while. According to Kraft's site, payment could take between six and eight weeks after the receipt is verified, but it's a small hoop to jump through for a free day, right?

The company will cover babysitter bills up to $100, and the offer ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 19, so don't wait too long to submit your receipt or you risk missing out on getting your money back. (You can check the status of your submission here.) Another thing to note is Kraft's Mother's Day deal is only open to parents who are 18 years old or older and to those in the United States.

Being a mom is rewarding, but it's also exhausting. So forget mom-guilt and set aside some time for yourself this Mother's Day. You can always collect the macaroni necklaces, handmade cards, and flowers likely plucked right from your own garden when you return home to the splendid chaos that is having children. What you choose to do with your day is up to you, but I'd recommend something relaxing you wouldn't otherwise get to do. It's not every day you get a free babysitter and a full day (or just a few hours) to yourself. Maybe even treat yourself to some cheap tulips from Whole Foods, or something else, to sweeten the deal.