Mother's Day usually isn't as stress-free as it's intended to be, especially if you can't think of anything your mom would want (or approve of) as a gift. Fresh flowers are always lovely, but not particularly budget-friendly... especially considering your present will only last for a few days. That's why this news is so amazing: This year you can get mom a bouquet of stunning Mother's Day tulips from Whole Foods for just $10... as long as you're an Amazon Prime member, that is.

As you probably know, Whole Foods Market was acquired by Amazon in 2017, as reported by The New York Times. So you now have the combined forces of Amazon's quick delivery and Whole Foods' fresh products at the touch of your fingers, which makes day to day life easier, not to mention holiday shopping — as do the many discounts available only to Whole Foods shoppers who happen to be Prime members. This Mother's Day, for example, Amazon is offering 20-stem bunches of tulips at $10 for Prime members and $15 for all other shoppers, according to a press release, allowing you to give mom a bountiful bouquet for a steal. Your wallet will thank you for those prices, as competitors are selling similar bouquets for upwards of $50 to $80, Delish reported.

The deal runs from May 8 to 14, and since Mother's Day is on May 12 this year, you can still get in on the deal even if you and your mom are postponing until next weekend to celebrate. Plus, they're offering free 2-hour delivery or $8 1-hour delivery on orders over $35 through Prime Now in more than 75 U.S. metros while the offer lasts, saving last-minute shoppers everywhere from that mom side-eye. Head to the Prime Now site to see if the service is available in your area.

And if your mom isn't into flowers or if you want to do something extra sweet for her, Whole Foods Market has put together a package of products that you can buy to give your mom the perfect Mother's Day brunch. Their "Breakfast In Bed" package includes Whole Foods branded pancake mix ($4, Amazon), maple syrup ($8, Amazon), orange juice, ($3, Amazon), and more, giving you a tasty and festive holiday meal mom will love that you don't have to leave the house to create. Considering the notoriously long wait at restaurants on Mother's Day, staying home sounds like the move to make. (Pro-tip: buy some champagne too if your mom is a mimosa queen.) Whole Foods also has a variety of beauty products you can treat your mom to, like avocado face masks and sweet orange essential oils, if that's more up her alley.

Frankly, I'm not sure how people did Mother's Day before Amazon and Whole Foods. Head to their Mother's Day page now to see what you can get your mom, and make a wish-list for yourself while you're there. After all, mom taught you to take advantage of a good discount, didn't she?