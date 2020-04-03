Let it be said right from the start that every day should be Mother’s Day. Moms everywhere should be praised on a daily basis for all the hard work, love, and dedication they give their families. They should be openly honored for always eating the burnt bagel, or walking around with spit-up on their shirt without blinking an eye. But according to the calendar, there’s one (count em, one) day to officially honor the mama in your life. So when is Mother’s Day 2020? Because honestly, you're probably having a hard time remembering what day it is today. (Don't worry, you're not alone.)

This year, Mother’s Day falls on May 10, according to Almanac.com. President Woodrow Wilson designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day, National Geographic reported. But President Wilson wasn’t the original creator of Mother’s Day; Julia Ward Howe — an antiwar activist and writer of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” — created Mother’s Peace Day back in 1872.

Today, Mother’s Day (like many other holidays) has morphed into a more commercialized affair. So it should come as no surprise that Mother’s Day brings in some major bucks. In fact, it’s estimated that Americans spend upwards of $21.4 billion (yep, with a B) on the holiday, according to a National Retail Federation study. Among the things that people are purchasing for their partners or moms include jewelry, outings (like brunch or dinner), flowers, gift cards, clothing, tech, and experiences like spa days, the study found.

Siriwat Nakha / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

And if you’re looking for a card to express your sentiments about how much your mom means to you, you’re not alone. Mother’s Day ranks as the third most popular day to send cards, Hallmark reported. How many cards, you ask? Well, the card giant sells a whopping 113 million cards each year.

And while cards and gifts are lovely, we’re betting that there are probably plenty of other things that moms would find more meaningful on Mother’s Day — and ironically, most don’t cost a thing. For example: being able to sleep in (for once) and having someone else clean the house (or, hello, having a day where the kids aren’t doing an MMA match right in the living room) probably sound pretty ah-mazing right about now.

No matter which way you celebrate it, whether it’s with your mom or just your littles, try to spend May 10 doing what you want — for once. We wish you a day full of rest, relaxation, fun — and hooray, since it's Sunday, no homeschooling.