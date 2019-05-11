This is 21st-century life for you: One of our most cherished Mother's Day traditions now is one that wasn't even an option when we were growing up (or when our own mothers were young, of course): I'm talking about posting a Mother's Day meme on Instagram, FB, Twitter, and every other social media account loaded onto our phones and tablets. Hilarious or heartfelt, they're just one more way we show our appreciation to the important women in our lives.

We haven't abandoned the old-fashioned holiday rituals, never fear: As Hallmark reported, Mother's Day is the third-biggest card-sending holiday in the U.S., so we're still stuffing and sending envelopes like crazy in the days leading up to the second Sunday in May. But social media is a much more immediate way to share our sentiments (no worries about the message getting lost in the mail!). Plus, it's free, easily done from home, and — because this is the generation of oversharing — all your family and friends on your follow list can see your messages, too.

Personally, I love the funny memes best. They sum up the triumphs of motherhood ("OMG, my mom was right about everything!") and sympathize with our struggles ("I'm the reason you pee a little when you laugh"). You can either use a meme generator to make your own, or choose from one of the options here. Consider it our Mother's Day gift to you.

1. I'm The Favorite someecards Some things don't need to be spoken between mother and child... especially if there are jealous siblings who might be listening to that convo.

2. Foiled Again Someecards Rare is the mom who can take her family to the supermarket or Target without the kids demanding a treat, pitching a fit, knocking over a display, or getting lost. This meme acknowledges one of the biggest challenges of parenting life.

3. Old School Imgur Remember the Dark Ages, when we actually had human contact and social media didn't exist? Your mom does. And because she does, she'll appreciate this one (because she does have an FB account).

5. Edited Card Imgur Sometimes greeting cards need a little help from the sender. This one reminds Mom that her work is never done.

6. Mysterious Legend Imgur Is that how it works? The ways of parenthood are mystical indeed.

7. Supermoms vs. Slackers Someecards If those supermoms can multitask that successfully, what's an extra task or two between friends?

8. Better Late Than Never Someecards Forget Mother's Day? Never! You're just such a terrific child that you decided to send your greetings in a unique way...like posting a meme the Monday after.

9. Here's To You, Mom Imgur The fact that your mom survived your teen years with most of her sanity intact is worth at least two margaritas.

10. Honest Coupon Imgur At least Mom knows she won't have a problem redeeming this one...

11. Top Honors Imgur Let's face it: Perfection is so overrated. This is a goal all us moms can strive for.

12. A Mom's Pride Someecards Aren't you just the best child ever? You didn't even need to be nagged to show your mom you cared enough to get a card. Next thing you know, you'll be taking out the trash without being nagged!

13. E-Thanks someecards This is one I can completely relate to. In fact, I think you can't truly call yourself a mom until you've run out of underwear or kids' onesies, run to the laundry room, opened the washer lid, and smelled that distinct funky odor that means you have to pour in more detergent and start all over again.

14. She Believes In You Someecards If Mom is your best cheering section (even when you don't think you deserve it), this meme's for her.

15. Paying It Back someecards Helping her input her contact list and de-bug her laptop is the very least you can do, after all.

16. Doing The Math Someecards Your mother spent a crazy amount of time and energy, not to mention nearly unbearable pain, launching you into the world. You know she deserves a good Mother's Day.

17. She Tried Imgur Oh, well. She gave it her best shot. It's not her fault you turned out the way you did.

18. I Really Mean It someecards We love Mom, even when she's giving unsolicited advice and telling us the same stories about her childhood for the hundredth time. Just because we down a glass of Chablis after we visit doesn't mean we don't adore her. Really.

19. LGBTQ I Heart U someecards A good mother knows what's really important, and it sure isn't the gender of her in-laws.

20. All The Sacrifices someecards Well, no one ever said we'd get rich by having children, did they? Besides, if we didn't make sacrifices, we wouldn't be able to enjoy playing the martyr now and then.