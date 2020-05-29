Mark your calendars and jot down a reminder to take a few minutes for yourself on Monday, June 1 because Kristen Bell will be reading Goodnight, Daniel Tiger to kids everywhere via video as part of PBS Kids' ongoing "Read-Along" initiative.

As a mother of two girls, 5-year-old Delta and 7-year-old Lincoln with husband Dax Shepard, Bell presumably has some solid experience in the book reading department. So you know she'll be bringing her A-game when she sits down on June 1 to read Goodnight, Daniel Tiger, a new book by Simon and Schuster based on the PBS Kids character from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood.

In Goodnight, Daniel Tiger, written by Angela C. Santomero and illustrated by Gord Garwood, Daniel Tiger is ready to go to bed but before he settles in for the night and gets comfy, he has to do all of the regular bedtime things. Like brushing his tiger teeth and singing a special goodnight song and, in a super meta moment, having a book read to him. Bell will detail it all with her reading of Goodnight, Daniel Tiger, which will be livestreamed simultaneously on the PBS Kids' Facebook page and YouTube channel at 12 p.m. EST.

Bell's reading on Monday will be the first of a two-part series. On Monday, June 8, she'll return to PBS' social media channels at 12 p.m. ET to read a very special children's book — one she co-authored with Benjamin Hart called The World Needs More Purple People.

Illustrated by Daniel Wiseman, The World Needs More Purple People tells the story of what a purple person actually is and how to become one. "A purple person is an everyday superhero! How do you become one? That’s the fun part! Penny Purple will lead you through the steps. Get ready to be silly, exercise your curiosity, use your voice, and be inspired," the book's description reads. The World Needs More Purple People will be available to purchase on June 2, with Bell reading it aloud on June 8.

PBS Kids has also welcomed Michelle Obama to its "Read-Along" series, where she read childhood favorites like The Very Hungry Caterpillar and even brought husband President Barack Obama along to read The Bear Ate Your Sandwich.

Parents can use all the help they can get right about now, so this read-along initiative with celebrities like Kristen Bell taking over story time are just the ticket to give parents a chance to make a tea, to take a breather... or to snuggle up with their kids and enjoy it for themselves.