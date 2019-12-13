Kroger's Christmas Eve & Christmas Hours 2019 Could Save Your Holiday
Do you need to make a flying dash to the grocery store right before Christmas? Then keep Kroger's Christmas Eve and Christmas hours for 2019 in mind. Even the supermarket giant takes a holiday break, so it's smart to plan ahead.
For 2019, Kroger's holiday hours may vary depending on your store's location, as a company rep tells Romper. In the Atlanta Division, for instance, stores will open at normal hours on Christmas Eve but close early at 7:00 p.m., according to another company rep. The Atlanta area stores will be closed on Christmas Day. To be extra-certain about your local Kroger's operating hours for December 24 and 25, 2019, call your store's direct line. (There's a handy store locator on Kroger's site.) Even if you plan to get all the food shopping done early, it's nice to know what stores are available if you unexpectedly need a holiday staple. Hey, it's easy to forget you're all out of cookies until your kid wants to leave some out for Santa.
Holiday shopping is notoriously hectic, and it's easy to forget an item or two even when you do make a list and check it twice. If your local Kroger does happen to be closed when you're in need, then there are a few companies that typically stay open on Christmas Day, including gas stations such as 7-Eleven and many pharmacies including CVS. It's possible to get by until your favorite grocery store reopens with its regular hours on December 26.