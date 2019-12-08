Need a grocery store run to finish up your holiday meal or a last-minute hostess gift? It's handy to know Trader Joe's 2019 Christmas Eve and Christmas day hours, even if you plan to get all the food shopping done early. A desperate need for more egg nog or some festive flowers could happen to anyone.

Fortunately, the beloved grocer will be open for at least part of the holidays. Trader Joe's stores will be open on Christmas Eve 2019, but they'll close by 6:00 p.m. So if you need to make that final dash to the store to finish up your holiday spread, then it's best to do so earlier in the day. Plus, individual stores may keep their own hours, so call ahead to check your local TJ's Christmas Eve hours. In addition, all Trader Joe’s Stores will be closed on Wednesday, December 25 for Christmas. For one day, all will be calm and quiet in those famously busy aisles.

For any shopping you do manage to get done between now and then, remember that TJ's has a whole selection of tasty goodies just for the season. For instance, the holiday favorites from Trader Joe's, such as Candy Cane Joe-Joe's or Nantucket Style Cranberry Pie, are the definition of festive. Although the store is closed on Christmas Day, Trader Joe's gives shoppers plenty of reasons to celebrate in the days leading up to December 25.