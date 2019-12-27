You'd be lying if you said you've gone to the supermarket with a list of items integral to making your event perfect and didn't forget a single thing. Whether you relied strictly on memory or had a perfectly executed grocery list, missing an item and realizing it didn't make it into the cart last minute can leave you in a difficult situation. That's why you'll want to know what Kroger's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day hours are in advance.

Thankfully, we found out the store hours so you wouldn't have to when faced with this predicament. A Kroger customer service employee told Romper that on New Year's Eve, all Kroger stores will open at their regular times and close at 10 p.m., while on New Year's Day, they'll open at 7 a.m. and close at their usual times. This goes for all Kroger stores, but it doesn't hurt to call ahead in case, for some reason, yours happens to run differently than the rest.

Even if you remembered everything on your list this year, it can't hurt to try introducing new foods to the dinner table. Some families rely on traditional New Year's Day foods like pork, pomegranates, and lentils to provide luck if consumed. If Kroger is your go-to supermarket and you want to try out a few fortune-bearing foods for you and your family (or you just want to stick with the old favorites) you can definitely rely on them to be open.