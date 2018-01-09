Krystal's Story About Her Brother On 'The Bachelor' Has Twitter Rallying By Her Side

Arie kicked off his season of The Bachelor with two one-on-one dates, and the second one was with Krystal, the San Diego fitness coach. She memorably took Arie through a guided breathing exercise when they first met and her centeredness must have caught his attention, because for their date, he flew her to his hometown of Scottsdale, AZ to meet his family. Of course, this set up the perfect opportunity for her to open up about her less-than-picture-perfect family life, and Krystal's story about her brother on The Bachelor had Twitter rallying by her side.

More to come...