Kylie Jenner Didn’t Share Her Halloween Costume & Twitter Is *Really* Convinced It Confirms She’s Pregnant

Throughout the course of Halloween weekend, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian took to social media and various clubs around Los Angeles to flaunt their amazing costumes. Kim pulled off a few iconic looks (Madonna, Cher, Aaliyah) while Kourtney did her best Michael Jackson impression circa 1991. As for Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, they also shared their costumes with fans — Khloé went as Game of Thrones' Khaleesi and Kendall got creative with a disco ball-inspired get up. Given all the fanfare surrounding the Kardashian ladies' costumes, it's only natural that fans are speculating why Kylie Jenner hasn't dressed up for Halloween — in fact, the internet is downright suspicious about Jenner's silence on social media confirms those pregnancy rumors.

Ever since the news broke in September that Jenner might be pregnant with Travis Scott's baby (friendly reminder that neither Jenner or her camp has confirmed or addressed anything), fans have been paying close attention to her every move. So, it came as no surprise on Tuesday when the internet started to question why Jenner had not shared anything about her Halloween costume or Halloween in general. As any super fan of Jenner knows, the star loves to dress up for the occasion and she typically decks out her house with a ton of spooky decorations. This year, however, Jenner didn't post anything about Halloween and instead she shared a promo for her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.

So, what's going here? According to the internet, Jenner is trying to keep her alleged pregnancy on the DL. Take a look at the conspiracies below:

Just here waiting to see if kylie Jenner posts her Halloween costume or not. This pregnancy NEEDS to be confirmed so I can move on w my life — stephanie marmolejo (@stephmarmol11) October 31, 2017

Why has Kylie Jenner not posted a Halloween photo - deffo pregnant 🤔 — jade williams (@jaddx) October 31, 2017

Kylie Jenner has to be pregnant cuz we haven’t seen any iconic Halloween costumes this year — michelle 🐶 (@cupcakers) October 31, 2017

kylie jenner didn’t dress up for halloween which DEFO means she’s prego 🤗🤰🏽🤗🤰🏽🤗🤰🏽🤗!!!!!!!!!!! — meg mac💜 (@meganm4cfarlane) October 31, 2017

Kylie Jenner the queen of Halloween doesn’t post a Halloween pic or snaps. It will confirm she pregnant. — li 💥 (@24kfranco) October 31, 2017

So I've come to the conclusion Kylie Jenner IS pregnant like she didn't even participate in any Halloween parties — Hannah (@hannahakaiser) October 30, 2017

If Jenner is pregnant, these are pretty solid theories. It makes sense that Jenner would want to keep her supposed pregnancy under wraps, and she 100 percent deserves that privacy. Not to mention, didn't she say that she'd decrease her social media presence once she became a mom? Jenner said in August 2016, according to People:

Once I have a kid I’m not going to be on Instagram. You know, I’ll probably delete my Instagram and just … I don’t know, live life.

Also, it's totally possible that Jenner felt too overwhelmed to come up with a costume this year if the pregnancy rumors are in fact true — expecting parents are often super busy, and maybe she didn't feel comfortable with any of her costume options. Not every parent-to-be wants to dress up or decorate their bump, and this is perfectly OK. Plus, Jenner has gifted fans with many elaborate costumes throughout the years — remember when she dressed up as Christina Aguilera in 2016? That homage might have been Jenner's best costume yet.

On the other hand, there's a chance Jenner might not be hiding anything. It's more than plausible that Jenner simply chose not to share her costume this year or that she didn't dress up at all. There's no shame in blowing off your friend's costume party and watching Hocus Pocus alone instead, people.

No matter what the reason may be for Jenner's lack of Halloween pics, fans are still holding out hope that Jenner will either confirm or deny the pregnancy rumors:

me waiting for kylie jenner to post a halloween costume pic so i can see if she’s pregnant or not pic.twitter.com/xdfLUHDv3K — shania (@pixieheaIy) October 31, 2017

Whys @KylieJenner ghosting this Halloween, baby g I wanna see your Halloween outfit 🤕 — ㅤㅤterrell (@terrellallen_) October 31, 2017

Just here waiting to see if kylie Jenner posts her Halloween costume or not. This pregnancy NEEDS to be confirmed so I can move on w my life — stephanie marmolejo (@stephmarmol11) October 31, 2017

why am I overly upset at the fact that @KylieJenner didn’t dress up for Halloween this year? — Jane Doe (@mirandathegr8) October 31, 2017

i really need to know what kylie jenner is being for halloween. lmk sis! — lex (@leximarquardt) October 28, 2017

Although fans are clearly itching to know what's going on with all these pregnancy rumors, it's unlikely that she'll speak out anytime soon. If Jenner didn't release a statement in the days following the initial news, why would she speak out now?

For the time being, it looks like Jenner will keep fans guessing with snaps and photos that obscure her stomach. Either way, every expectant parent deserves their space and Jenner is no exception to this — even if fans are dying to see how she celebrated Halloween 2017.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.