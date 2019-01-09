It's hard to believe it's almost been a year since adorable little Stormi Webster made her entrance into the world. With her first year documented regularly online, it really feels like fans have been on the journey with Stormi's family as well. Now, Kylie Jenner is already prepping for Stormi's first birthday because first birthdays only come around once — and they're something that call for a celebration.

As E! News reported, Stormi's big day is Feb. 1, and mama Kylie Jenner and papa Travis Scott have been thinking and posting for quite a while about how to mark the occasion in a memorable way.

After returning home from a quick ski trip, after which Jenner posted a pic of her reuniting with Stormi, captioning it "only 24 hours away but not okay," Jenner shared that Stormi still has some Christmas gifts to unwrap and that she's already busy wrapping for the big "first birthday" bash.

But this isn't the first time Jenner, the multimillion-dollar mogul behind Kylie Cosmetics, has been thinking about Stormi growing up. E! News added that Kylie was talking about the occasion all the way last June, when Stormi was a mere four months.

"Stormi is gonna be five months this weekend, which really is trippin' me out," E! reported Kylie told followers on Snapchat. "That means we're halfway to a year, almost, and I'm already thinking about her first birthday and how it's gonna be epic, OK?"

Jenner added she originally considered a "super magical unicorn theme" but North West's and Penelope Disick's joint party in fall, as Vogue detailed, was pretty much that exact theme. "So I have to think of something else," she shared with her fans.

And it's not like Jenner dropped the party planning once she had to switch directions. In December, she was still contemplating her first baby's first birthday — choosing to commemorate the moment with a sweet mother-daughter photoshoot, as Harper's Bazaar noted.

Not that Jenner lacks for creative inspo as far as how to make the event really special.

Her makeup empire — which Forbes noted is on track to make her the youngest self-made billionaire in history — has colorful new collections blooming all the time on her Instagram account, which also showcases everything Kylie from her luxury car collection to her 21st birthday bash. Plus plenty of Stormi sightings, of course.

Fans also know that Jenner, and, in fact, all of the members of the KarJenner clan, always goes big, whether it's Stormi's first big stroll around the neighborhood in a Fendi baby carriage or her mention on Instagram that Stormi had her first dinner at A-list sushi spot Nobu.

Back this time last year, though, things were very different. CNN noted that Jenner kept her pregnancy private, only confirming Stormi's arrival a few days after her birth.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life-changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," Kylie wrote to fans at that time. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. I've never felt love and happiness like this ... Thank you for understanding."

Now that Jenner has gotten through those early days, it looks like everything's coming up roses for Stormi and her folks. Scott told Rolling Stone that he will propose to Jenner soon (and he may have already, as fans have speculated that Jenner and Scott may be engaged or even married). So it looks like things aren't going to slow down anytime soon either.

It's been fun to watch baby Stormi — and her mama — grow over the past year and I can't wait to see what kind of birthday bash party Jenner pulls off. Mermaids and unicorns are so 2018, right?

