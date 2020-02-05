Roughly eight months after her daughter spent a day in the hospital due to an allergic reaction, Kylie Jenner shared that Stormi has a common food allergy. In a new video for Harper's Bazaar, Jenner shared that her 2-year-old daughter is allergic to not only peanuts, but all nuts.

During an appearance on Harper's Bazaar food diaries video series, Jenner chatted about what she eats in a day and what she cooks for Stormi. Jenner revealed that nuts are not part of her daily eating habits because of her little girl. "We are a peanut-free household because Stormi is allergic — all nuts, actually, not just peanuts," she said.

Stormi is one of the many children who's had to nix nuts from their diets. Peanut allergies, for instance, affect approximately 1 million children in the U.S., according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Stormi had an allergic reaction this past June, which left her hospitalized for the day, Jenner shared on Instagram at the time. "She had an allergic reaction but is 100% OK now and we are home," Jenner wrote on her Instagram Story. "Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies."

Although Stormi won't be able to eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (a snack Jenner has previously said she's a "master" at making), it sounds like she's got plenty of tasty favorites. Jenner shared with Harper's Bazaar that Stormi loves fruit, like blueberries, turkey bacon, and bagels — so much so that the toddler "dreams" about bagels. And when she doesn't eat, she can get a little hangry, like her mama, apparently.

"When that little girl is a little hungry, she turns into a different baby," she said. "So if you're wondering where she gets it from, it's me, for sure."

Harper's BAZAAR on YouTube

Despite her nut allergy, Stormi seems to have a pretty sophisticated palate at her young age. In a YouTube vlog earlier this summer, Jenner shared that Stormi loves eating sushi (without the raw fish) and edamame. "She will not stop until it's all gone," she shared in the video. "She eats all the edamame. She'll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice."

While it's likely that Stormi won't outgrow her nut allergy — The Cleveland Clinic explains that only 20% of children do — it sounds like she'll be more than content with an omakase sushi dinner one day.