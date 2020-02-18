Little Stormi Webster isn't so little anymore. Hard to believe, I know, but Kylie Jenner shared precious footage of Stormi counting to 10 just a few short weeks after the toddler celebrated her second birthday.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been very generous with sharing sweet little Stormi videos over the past two years, which was presumably a relief after she decided to stop posting anything related to her daughter for several months in 2018. Back then, Stormi was just a little baby and, while babies are very adorable, they don't do a whole lot in those first few months. When babies turn into 2-year-old toddlers, however, at this point Jenner could host a daily show of Stormi getting into various bits of toddler nonsense and would probably have plenty of fans tune in. One episode could certainly be little Stormi learning to count by walking down the stairs with her mom.

On Monday, Jenner shared a video on social media of Stormi walking down the stairs holding her hand and proudly counting with her. The mom and daughter get all the way to nine before Stormi figures the next number is 20. Jenner laughs and then corrects her, and on they go.

" ... Two! Three! Four! Five! Six! Seven! Eight! Nine! Twenty!" little Stormi says excitedly, and then her mom chimes in with a giggle: "Twenty!? Ten, eleven..."

According to New Scientist, a 2011 study conducted by the University of Queensland, Australia found that kids actually start learning how to count in their heads for months before they do it out loud with their parents. Between the ages of 15 and 18 months, toddlers start to process the concept of counting and then start to verbalize a few months later, which means Stormi is right on target.

As for Jenner, she seems pretty happy with every stage of her daughter's life. She wrote in a sweet birthday post to Stormi a few weeks ago that her little girl had "changed her life forever," and it certainly seems to have done just that. Only a parent can get that kind of joy out of counting stairs with a toddler.