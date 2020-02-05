It's a moment all parents wait for: the day their baby calls them "Mommy" or "Daddy." But there is a lesser know rite of passage for parents that follows this big moment, and it's a lot less fun. The day your child refuses to call you by your new preferred title. Even celebrities have to suffer through it, like Kylie Jenner whose daughter Stormi called her "Kylie" instead of "Mommy" recently. While the little girl seemed to get a real kick out of it, her mother, on the other hand, wasn't totally loving it.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is mom to 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, and recently shared a video of her seriously adorable little girl chattering away, a fairly new development for the toddler considering she just turned 2 years old on Saturday.

In the video, Stormi was running around her mom's legs saying "Hi" to her, except she wasn't calling her "Mommy." Instead, Stormi got a real charge out of saying "Hi Kylie!" over and over even as her mother corrected her, "That's not my name, my name is Mommy!"

Hands up if you have also said that your name was "Mommy" and meant it at some point with your child.

I wonder if Stormi is talking to her mother as a business partner rather than a parent when she calls her Kylie, since the two did recently launch a cosmetics collaboration called Stormi x Kylie through Kylie Cosmetics. Maybe she thinks she's sort of running things since her name came first or something.

Or maybe she's just like most toddlers and is simply excited to find out her "Mommy" has another name. It's not terribly unusual for little ones to test out calling their parents by their first name, as the Chicago Tribune explains, so Stormi certainly isn't the only one. In fact, Chrissy Teigen caught her daughter Luna calling her husband John Legend "John" instead of "Daddy" in a recent video, and honestly he was not a fan.

Fortunately for Jenner, this little phase of Stormi's appears to have been short-lived. The proud mom shared another video on social media later that same day featuring Stormi calling her "Mommy." Hallelujah.

I think it must be confusing for little kids to call their parents "Mommy" or "Daddy" when everyone else calls them by their first name. I understand why little ones like Stormi might want to test out the waters every now and then. But, for Jenner's sake, I'm glad she went back to calling her "Mommy."