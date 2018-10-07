Kylie Jenner is one doting mama to her 8-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, and she's also one proud and supportive partner and isn't afraid who knows it. In fact, Kylie Jenner's nickname for Travis Scott, her boyfriend and Stormi's dad, seems to prove that this pair is in it for the long haul together and will support each other through it all.

In case you missed it, Scott performed on Saturday Night Live this weekend alongside John Mayer and Tame Impala, according to Fader. It was set to remember, in which he performed "Sicko Mode," and though Jenner wasn't cheering him on backstage in New York on Saturday night, she was watching him at home and shared clips of her little viewing party with her legion of followers on Instagram. But the most telling part of it all, as Cosmopolitan reported on Sunday, was when 21-year-old Jenner captioned a video of him doing his thing on stage on her Instagram Story with the sweet note: "hubby 😍😍😍."

OK, don't get ahead yourselves. Despite using this pet name for her beau, Jenner and Scott are not married, according to Entertainment Tonight. But, they are, very clearly, in love with each other and seem to be very happy together.

Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

Jenner isn't the only one to use this type of nickname. Over the summer, on the makeup mogul's 21st birthday, Scott dubbed Jenner his "wifey" in an Instagram. "Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all," he captioned a series of photos of the couple together in August. "May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness."

Yup, things seem to be pretty serious between the two, and it's adorable.

Jenner and Scott welcomed their daughter Stormi, their first child together, back in February after months of speculation about whether Jenner was actually pregnant. On Super Bowl Sunday, Jenner revealed the pair's exciting news in a heartwarming video documenting her pregnancy and her relationship with Scott.

Although Jenner and Scott kept things under wraps for what seemed like an eternity, the two love to gush about their baby girl on social media. For instance, Scott recently revealed that little Stormi is about to be walking soon.

“We about to be walking soon,” the proud dad captioned a shot of himself holding his daughter's hands as she stood on a couch.

Travis Scott/ Instagram

Jenner also can't help herself when it comes to adoring on Stormi. In honor of her 21st birthday back in August, for example, the new mom called her daughter her "most special gift" on Instagram.

"What was life before you, Stormi. I love you my little angel," she captioned a photo of herself holding her baby girl.

Scott and Jenner are both proud parents, that's a given. But they also aren't shy when it comes to showing off their love for one another. In fact, the pair spoke with GQ in July about their relationship and how they make things work with their unique lifestyles. For example, Jenner told GQ that they don't go on dates and once, when they got into a "little fight," Jenner flew out to Houston to see Scott.

Jenner and Scott have not explicitly said whether or not they want to get married one day in the future. But they have made their love for each other and their life with their daughter oh-so-clear over the last few months. And at the end of the day, that's what matters most — "hubby" and "wifey" nicknames just make their love story even sweeter.