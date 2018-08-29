Of all the national holidays out there, Labor Day is probably one that people look forward less than others. No offense to the spirit of the holiday or all the hard-working Americans the day is meant to honor, but let's face it: Labor Day means the end of summer and the start of another school year (early mornings, endless carpools, hours and hours of homework frustration). At least there's one thing about Labor Day that's pretty awesome... the sales! Of course. So what are some Labor Day 2018 sales that are too good to pass up?

No matter what you're looking for, you'll most likely find it for significantly less this holiday weekend; in fact, many of the sales have already started. With so many of your favorite stores clearing out their summer inventory to make room for the brand new season, it seems like they're practically willing to give this stuff away... sometimes for as much as 80 percent off. (Which is basically as close to free as you can get.) That's why Labor Day is known for being a particularly advantageous time to shop for certain things, like summer clothes and even beauty products. (Meanwhile, it's best to wait for Black Friday when it comes to things like tech and electronics.)

While some of the sales won't kick in for another couple of days, other sales are already in full swing. So what are you waiting for?

1 Old Navy Old Navy You can always count on Old Navy for significant holiday sale savings, and this year's Labor Day sale doesn't disappoint. From Thursday, August 30, until Monday, September 3, you'll get 50 percent off jeans, tees, dresses and hoodies, according to Glamour. The markdowns apply to clothes online and in stores, and you don't even need a discount code to make it happen! That means you can snag this Fit & Flare 3/4-Sleeve Dress, pictured, for $15 (currently $30). Available in floral, white & black stripes, or green & black stripes.

3 J. Crew J. Crew Stock up on classic wardrobe staples at J. Crew's Sunset on Summer event: Through September 3, you'll get up to 80 percent off a wide range of styles when you use the code BIGSALE. Smart tip: Pick up one of the deeply discounted swimsuits and you'll be ahead of the game next season (or for that mid-winter tropical getaway). This ruffle halter one-piece swimsuit in piqué nylon, originally $110, is now selling for $35!

5 REI Co-op REI Just think of all the adventures you can go on after you hit the REI Co-op Labor Day Sale, where you can find outdoor gear and apparel for up to 40 percent off through September 3. This REI Co-op Essential Rain Jacket, originally $70, is now $34 — and it comes in four different colors (teal, black, red, and blue).

6 White + Warren White + Warren It's not every day that cashmere goes on sale, so don't miss the current sale at White + Warren, where the luxury knit is up to 70 percent off through September 3 (other items are on sale, too!). This cashmere pocket tee, originally $185, is now marked down to $79... and it's the kind of thing you'll wear forever.

7 BaubleBar BaubleBar If your jewelry box is looking a little stale, hundreds of items on BaubleBar will be up to 80 percent off through Sept. 3. Originally $58, the bestselling Azaria Bracelet Set can be yours for $25 (but shop soon, because that one's bound to sell out fast!).

8 Draper James Draper James If you've been looking for an excuse to try out Reese Witherspoon's label, Draper James, let this be your excuse: From September 4 through September 7, you'll get an additional 30% off all sale items using the code LABORDAY at checkout; you can also get 75 percent off (no code needed) from Sept. 2 to 4. Choices include a wide assortment of home accents, clothing, shoes, and accessories, like this adorable Daisy Vine Totes Y'All Vanderbilt Tote. Originally $125, it's now marked down to $95; with an additional 30 percent off, the price goes down to $67.

9 Sephora Sephora It's cause for celebration when Sephora has a sale, and this year's Beauty Insider Appreciation Event is a serious party, as Popsugar reported. Discounts depend on your "Insider" status: Rouge members get 20 percent off all products in store and online with the code YESROUGE; VIB members get 20 percent off with the code YESVIB, and Beauty Insiders get 10 percent off with the code YESINSIDER. The sale runs through September 4, and Rouge members can start shopping now (VIB and Beauty Insiders can shop starting August 30). Try the Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Eyeshadow Palette, featuring 14 gorgeous shades including bold, bright mattes and shimmery pastels (full price $42).