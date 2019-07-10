Lansinoh's Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Pretty Great, So Get Ready To Stock Up On Breastfeeding Supplies
Get those clicking fingers ready: Amazon Prime Day is nigh upon us (starting on July 15th). It’s a great time to load up on necessities, especially if you’re a new mom trying to juggle shopping, childcare, a lack of sleep, and your baby (disclaimer: don’t juggle your baby). It’s easy to forget to get supplies for breastfeeding, especially those that can help make your baby’s meals a little easier on yourself. Luckily, Lansinoh's Amazon Prime Day sales feature many of the products breastfeeding moms rely on to make feeding time more comfortable and convenient. (It's no surprise that the company was founded by a nursing mother.)
Breastfeeding can be a bit bewildering to new mothers, especially when you're sent home from the hospital before you feel comfortable feeding this tiny human on your own. And though breastfeeding can be a comforting form of bonding, that doesn’t mean it’s always a walk in the park. After all, you’re using your body to provide and serve nourishment for someone else, and that can take a toll. Sometimes it’s easy to assume that certain forms of maternal discomfort are simply inevitable, but it’s always good practice to see if you can’t avoid (or at least lessen) some of those discomforts. And with these Lansinoh products being offered at a 30 percent discount this Prime Day, now's the perfect time to try.
1. Washable Nursing Pads
Lansinoh Reusable Washable Nursing Pads
$14
$10
Lansinoh
Unfortunately, our breasts don’t really come with an “off” switch when it comes to nursing, so there can be sensitivity and leaks even when you’re off the clock. These super-absorbent nursing pads are designed to wick up any "leftovers" without irritating sensitive skin, and the best part is that they're machine washable (they even come with a mesh bag to toss in the laundry). They also get lots of 4-star reviews on Amazon.
2. Breastmilk Collector
Breastmilk Collector, Let-Down Milk Saver by Lansinoh
$15
$11
Lansinoh
Not every mother has a set of twins who like to feed on the same exact schedule, so typically you’re left with one unattended breast that can end up leaking while your baby is occupied with the other. It’s important to note that this isn’t the same as a breast pump — a breastmilk collector is only designed to collect “overflow” while you’re breastfeeding. The dishwasher safe Lansinoh breastmilk collector is made with food-grade silicone, has a suction cup to prevent spills, and can collect up to 4ml of fluid. It even comes with a cap and optional neck strap. Reviewers on Amazon give it 4 stars.
3. Breastfeeding Pillow
Lansinoh Nursie Breastfeeding Pillow
$23
$16
Lansinoh
This is a product that you might not be familiar with, but once you see it you’ll instantly recognize how useful it could be. The lightweight, machine-washable breastfeeding pillow is a soft roll that fits around your arm, so you can both cushion your arm and cradle your baby’s head while breastfeeding. It’s also designed to be helpful for mothers who have had a c-section, as it secures to the arm rather than the stomach. Amazon reviewers give it 4.5 stars.
4. Breastfeeding Starter Set
Lansinoh Breastfeeding Starter Set for Nursing Mothers
$17
$12
Lansinoh
Sometimes your brain is too overwhelmed to come up with a whole list of items you need, and you just want “the works.” This breastfeeding starter set is just that: It comes with lanolin cream (to help with chapped nipples), a latch assist (a little suction cup to help extrude the nipple), TheraPearls (which can be used both as cold packs for pain relief, or warm packs to relieve mastitis or plugged ducts), and 24 disposable nursing pads. Amazon users give it 4 stars, and recommend it for first-time moms.
5. Disposable Nursing Pads
Lansinoh Stay Dry Disposable Nursing Pads
$25
$18
Lansinoh
Amazon reviewers are obsessed with these pads: With over 1,700 ratings, they get 4.5 stars, and many reviews rave about how uniquely comfortable these disposable nursing pads are. They’re also waterproof and absorbent, and attach with removable adhesive so they won’t come loose. Lansinoh recommends the pads be changed after every feeding to keep your skin healthy, but with 4 packs of 60 pads, you won't have to worry about running out too quickly.