Since she was a teen on Laguna Beach and a fashion intern on The Hills, millennials have pretty much been following Lauren Conrad's lead on all things style. Now, as she and husband William Tell get ready to welcome their second child, she's sharing her must-haves for welcoming a newborn, and it's as chic and helpful as you'd imagine. Indeed, Lauren Conrad's Amazon baby registry is full of products that are stylish, useful, and, in some cases, downright ingenious. (A bassinet that adjusts white noise and rocking motions in response to your baby's cries? Yes, please.)

Preparing for a new baby, even if it's not your first, is always an equally exciting and daunting experience. You know you're going to come out of labor feeling exhausted and you don't want to be underprepared. But at the same time, you don't want to stock your home full of products you don't really need and won't actually use. That's why Conrad's personal baby registry on Amazon is so helpful. It has everything from books to playroom items to mom's essentials. Between car seats, strollers, bottle warmers, pumping bras, sleepers, peri bottles, and recovery pads, Conrad has it covered.

Conrad notes in her registry that "a lot of cool tech" has come out since her first child, Liam, was born, so she's "excited about using a bunch of new products in the nursery to help me track feedings, diapers, and other baby details I used to track on my phone."

Some tech essentials Conrad is excited to use include the Cocoon Cam Plus, a cutting-edge baby monitor that comes with a camera that attaches to the side of the crib and the monitor is streamed right to your phone. Conrad also included the SNOO Smart Sleeper on her registry, which is a bassinet that responds to your baby's cries and motions by adjusting the white noise and rocking. You can also adjust it yourself, using an app on your phone.

Michael Simon/ Amazon Michael Simon/ Amazon

For nursing, Conrad has a number of essentials picked out, both for mom and baby to more easily pump, nurse, and relax. Some items on her registry are the Simple Wishes Signature Hands Free Pumping Bra and the Philips Avent Fast Baby Bottle Warmer.

Conrad also included a number of "mom" essentials that will surely come in handy after she gives birth, such as a TendHer Reusable Perineal Cooling Pad, which provides new moms with soothing relief after delivery. Conrad also selected the MomWasher Peri Bottle for PostPartum as well as Lansinoh Lanolin Nipple Cream for Breastfeeding.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Conrad list without an ample number of accessories and other fashionable items. As such, the expectant mama's registry also includes The Honest Company City Backpack that comes with an insulated pocket for bottles or snacks and a super chic design to boot, this is the perfect carry-all to ensure that your diaper bag is fashionable, and not frumpy. Conrad also added the KOVA Baby Bouncer that has a minimalistic design that will coordinate well with any home.

You can check out Conrad's entire baby registry on Amazon.

Michael Simon/ Amazon Michael Simon/ Amazon

Conrad first announced that she's expecting her second child this past April with a stunning Instagram photo of herself cradling her bump. "It’s been hard to keep this one to myself! Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year," she captioned the sweet announcement.

Conrad hasn't shared many pregnancy updates since then, but rest assured that when her family's bundle of joy arrives, she'll be more than prepared. And hopefully we'll get to peek at all the sweet accessories from her registry in use.