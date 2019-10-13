As many Counting On fans already know, Lauren Duggar had a miscarriage sometime in fall 2018. Josiah Duggar's wife has been very open about this loss since it happened, opening up about in on the show and via social media. Friday was no different, as Lauren — who is eight months pregnant — took to Instagram to share a PSA about miscarriages. Now Lauren Duggar is defending her miscarriage post after one fan expressed worry that she's not happy enough about her current pregnancy.

Every person experiences miscarriage differently, and there is no "right" way to grieve or react to it. This seemed to be Lauren's message when she shared a PSA about miscarriage in honor of "Baby Loss Awareness Month" aka National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, writing: "Sending love. This month to any parent who has lost a baby. Losing a little life at any stage is heartbreaking and devastating and should not go unnoticed."

She continued: "For all you mamas, yes, even you mamas who’s arms have never had the chance to hold your babies-you’re a Mama! Remember, that you are loved. You are a warrior. You are not alone. You are not forgotten."

I can't for certain say the intent behind Lauren's message, but it appears she wanted to send strength to those who might be struggling this month.

One fan took the message a bit differently, however, seemingly suggesting Lauren is focusing too much on the pregnancy she lost instead of her current one.

"Please accept my unsolicited but motherly advice to you... look forward...keep your 1st pregnancy in your heart and move forward with great anticipation & excitement for your 1st born child," they wrote. "You seem very sad...try to seek guidance on keeping life in perspective because life is full of heartache and disappointment. Find the joy in the upcoming arrival and give thanks for this new life..Give this new baby your joy...not your sadness..."

Lauren didn't miss a beat when responding, explaining to the poster that the message was about support instead of her own sadness, writing: "Thank you for the advice and concern, but I think you miss understood me. I didn’t write this for others to feel sorry for me or because I am sad. Instead, I write this so others will go out and be an encouragement and love on mothers of lost little ones. I can’t even describe to you how extremely happy and so very grateful that the Lord has blessed my husband and I with a daughter on the way!!!!"

Still, this doesn't mean that Lauren isn't immune to feelings of loss on occasion. "However, even a mother who has many children on this earth and loses one baby will always have a sadness in her heart for the memories she never got to make with the baby in heaven," she continued. "Our little girl will definitely get double the amount of love-we praise God every day for such a wonderful gift."

Of course, I highly doubt this poster meant any harm with their comment. That being said, Lauren's response goes to show that you can still be happy about a new pregnancy while also grieving the one you lost. And for those who might be on the other side of things, don't hesitate to reach out to friend who might need your support.