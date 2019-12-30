What does the fresh new year have in store for this air sign? The Libra 2020 horoscope predicts a peaceful, homey year ahead. You might feel a little more chill and balanced in general, which is great news for the sign of the scales.

Overall, this year is about bringing in a (much-needed) dose of positivity. "The end of 2019 had you gasping for air, and thinking something has to change," astrologer Leslie McGuirk tells Romper. But that all-work-no-play vibe is about to shift. "The good news is that around April 4, 2020, you will be experiencing the dawning of a new golden age. Things you didn't even think could be possible will start to manifest in your life," says McGuirk. Other experts agree. "Jupiter sextile Neptune on Feb 20th then moves in, when you will feel at home, supported and connected," as astrologer Cathy Stronach tells Romper. "With a little effort on your part you will be able to turn your roots, your home and your foundations into a haven."

As far as your personal life is concerned, home is where it's at for Libras in 2020. "Matters of home and the heart will be Libra’s priority in 2020, as your planets weave in and out of your low-key fourth house and your luxurious fifth! This year, your lair will be the place to kick up your feet— and maybe even swing from the chandeliers with a titillating guest of honor!" predicted the AstroTwins.

Career-wise, it's also a promising year ahead. "Many changes may occur on the work front with sudden offers coming out of the blue," says Stronach. Be open to these new and exciting opportunities.

In the romance department, 2020 could be a very interesting year indeed. "Relationship-wise this is a passionate year especially in June when Mars hits Aries your opposite sign — the fans increase the flames," says Stronach. You might be in for a hot summer. Plus, it looks like your love life will be pretty easygoing, too. "There is a slim chance of turmoil in your relationship this year and a very high chance for harmony within your relationship," according to SunSigns.org. A year without relationship-based drama does sound like a dream.

For the most part, this year is all about coming home to yourself. "Your own inner scales may tip a bit from time to time but in the process of this tipping a central point within is located," says Stronach. "Once this happens you find your sprint and really do feel at home with yourself and the environment you live in." Enjoy the cozy and chill days ahead, Libra.

