These days, brand collaborations are one of the hottest ways for labels to innovate and expand their design horizons. From H&M x Natalie Lété to Pottery Barn Kids x Mark & Graham and so many more, these partnerships are resulting in some of the most in-demand styles around... and if shoes are your thing, a brand-new collaboration from Loeffler Randall and J. Crew's crewcuts could be the best news you've heard in a long, long time.

An immediate favorite with the footwear and handbag obsessed since the brand's launch in 2005, Loeffler Randall's name was created when creative director Jessie Randall cut up her wedding invitation and assembled her middle and last names on the inside of a shoe (according to legend, and the Loeffler Randall website). Joined by her husband Brian Murphy as CEO, Randall — a mother of three — always kept such concerns in mind as whether a shoe would be something she could wear to "run after a stroller and go to dinner" with her friends... but this partnership with J.Crew’s crewcuts marks Loeffler Randall's first-ever children’s collection. (And it goes beyond shoes!)

"Bringing Loeffler Randall’s signature creative edge to J.Crew’s classically cool aesthetic, the brands have come together to create a must-have capsule that will be here just in time for all of your and your gals’ spring (and Mother’s Day!) dressing needs," stated a press release. Two of the sandals are available in women’s sizes too. (Twinning!)

As if all of the above weren't appealing enough, the coolest thing about this collection is that the creative mind behind the styles is the couple's 11-year-old daughter, Clementine.

"Clem worked with the fabulous design team at crewcuts to make this collection, starting by taking inspiration from her favorite patterns, details, and pieces from her closet," Randall tells Romper.

"The denim in the collection is inspired by her favorite vintage jeans, the leopard is one of her favorite patterns, and you can see a bit of her sporty style throughout the collection in the stripes and pops of red," she adds.

crewcuts

As a leopard-loving girl, it's no surprise that Clementine "loves the leopard slides," according to Randall, which are apparently an update on a classic Loeffler Randal sandal her daughter has always loved.

crewcuts

"She also has two pairs of the jeans — one to wear now, and one she cut into jean shorts for the summer time," says Randall, whose personal fave is the seersucker top for girls: "I want one in my size."

crewcuts

Prices start at $35 for the girls line, available as of April 16 in select stores. Women's styles start at $195 and are available online only.

Can fans of this collaboration look forward to any future offerings? Right now, it sounds like Loeffler Randall will be keeping Randall fairly busy for a bit.

"At the moment, we’re really focused on some exciting new categories for LR, starting with our Summer collection launch in mid-May," says Randall. "Excited to share what we’ve been working on!"

Sounds like something to get excited about for sure.