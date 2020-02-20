Ever since Baby Yoda was introduced to the world, he's been a phenomenon — now he's even helping to save lives. Thanks to Love Your Melon's Baby Yoda beanie, fans can rock a super cute hat and fight pediatric cancer. These beanies are so adorable, your kids may even willfully agree to wear a matching set with you.

Right now, you can pre-order a variety of hats and beanies from the Love Your Melon Star Wars Mandalorian-themed collection. There are nine hats in total which feature either Baby Yoda or the Mandalorian mask. There are two different styles for each, and come in adult, child, and baby sizes (seriously, what's better than a baby in a Baby Yoda hat?!).

Even cooler, every purchase you make through Love Your Melon (Mandalorian-themed or otherwise) helps fund organizations focused on pediatric cancer: half of all Love Your Melon profits are donated to charities supporting pediatric cancer research, therapy, and patient families. Since the company started in 2012, they've given more than 190,000 hats to children battling cancer and have donated $7.1 million to research.

You don't need a reason to want to purchase a hat that features Baby Yoda or the Mandalorian mask, but it definitely doesn't hurt to have one. Here are some of the great options in the collection.

You can get this mint green, 100% cotton beanie in children's or adult sizes. It has an adorable slouchy fit which makes it great to wear beyond the winter months. Plus, it's washing machine and dryer safe.

If the Mandalorian mask is more your thing, this pom beanie is a dark charcoal color with a black patch on the front. You can remove the pom to wash and dry the hat, and it also comes in kid and adult sizes.

The slouchy beanie is really cute, but there's something a little extra about the Baby Yoda pom beanie. It's made from the same 100% cotton, is washing machine and dryer safe (just remove the pom first), and comes in adult and kid sizes.