There is always one of them on The Bachelorette each season. No matter how early it is, one contestant takes it upon himself to tell the Bachelorette that he's falling for her and usually, it doesn't turn out well. But when Luke P. said he's falling in love with Hannah on The Bachelorette, it took a totally different turn. Instead of being put off by his strong feelings so early in the season, Hannah chose him as the winner of the date talent show.

Later on, Hannah asked him how he could already know that he's falling for her and he admitted that he already liked her before he even came on the show. But again, instead of being concerned about his strong feelings for her already, Hannah believed his feelings were real and she seemed smitten by him already. The other men, on the other hand, don't think it's possible for Luke P. to already be falling in love with her. And naturally, they are worried about how this will effect her and their own relationships with Hannah.

It isn't anyone's place to say if Luke P.'s feelings are real or if he came on too strong already. If Hannah believes his feelings are legitimate, then that's all that really matters.

Luke P.'s intro video package in The Bachelorette premiere shed some light on why he might already be falling for Hannah. He explained that after he had a religious epiphany in college, he realized that he wanted to find a wife rather than another casual girlfriend. It was what brought him to The Bachelorette as a contestant and might be why he found it easier than the other guys to fall for Hannah so early on.

There is probably some truth to Luke P.'s claim that he was already falling for Hannah before The Bachelorette this season. He was one of the men she met on After the Final Rose after The Bachelor last season and even then, he made it clear that he had been crushing on her prior to being cast as a contestant on her season. He told Hannah, "You are the only one I wanted to be the Bachelorette." It's not the most unique opening line ever spoken on the show, but Luke P. might have been falling for Hannah before this season even officially began.

Judging by Luke P.'s Instagram, he stands by his early proclamations of falling in love with Hannah. In a recent post, Luke P. said that when he found out Hannah was the Bachelorette, he knew that he was potentially going into the show to meet his future wife. "I was extremely excited to meet her and was very hopeful that I would find my person," he wrote. Clearly, he falls hard and fast. Although Luke P. was *that guy* this season, Hannah is buying what he's selling, so maybe Luke P. telling Hannah that he is falling in love was the best move he could have made.

Naturally, most of the other guys were quick to talk smack about Luke P.'s claim to fame during the first group date of the night. Not only were they immediately threatened by someone willing to make such a strong claim this early, but they also worried that it might make Hannah way more cautious with them than she might have been otherwise.

Usually when someone drops the L-bomb this early on The Bachelorette, it's met with a lot of skepticism. So far, Bachelorette fans don't know what to make of Luke P.'s big feelings. Hannah, on the other hand, seems totally into him and even if she doesn't feel the same way just yet, Luke P. might have just written his ticket for hometown dates.