Romper
Lulu + Georgia

Lulu & Georgia’s F&F 2019 Sale Gets You 25% Off The Entire Site, So Start Your Wish List Now

By
Share

Spring cleaning season is almost upon us, which means you're getting rid of the clothes you never wear and chucking anything in your home that doesn't spark joy. With all that added free space, you're probably looking for some new items for your home, so Lulu & Georgia's 2019 Friends and Family Sale, which will get you 25 percent off everything the retailer has to offer, couldn't have come at a better time. Hit them up before it's too late.

The interior design retailer hosts their Friends and Family sale annually, and the opportunity never fails to offer shoppers the latest trends for their homes at a price that won't break the bank. With code "XOXO," you'll get a quarter off the listed price of every item on the site, which means you can use the sale as an opportunity to snag a big purchase or get something smaller for a steal. The sale starts on March 18, 2019 and lasts through March 25, giving you a full week to take advantage. Still, I'd jump on it early; products will sell out quickly.

Whether you're in need of new furniture or just want a fun lamp to spruce up your decor, Lulu & Georgia has you covered next week. Read on for a few of my favorite items from the sale, and head to their site to start your shopping list.

Spot On

Dalmatian Pillow, Black

$35

$27

Lulu & Georgia

Spruce up your sitting area with this spotted pillow. The pattern keeps things dynamic, but the color scheme is understated and simple. Think of it as a spring cleaning treat.

Adele's Entrance

Hello It's Me Doormat

$22

$17

Lulu & Georgia

Throw it back to 2016 with this clever welcome mat that ushers guests into your home with a song reference and a giggle. I can't explain why, but the font almost sounds like Adele's hit "Hello."

Spongebob's Fave

Pina Print

$15

$12

Lulu & Georgia

This precious print will brighten up any room, and you can snag it for a steal thanks to the sale. Imagine how cute it would be in your kitchen.

Shelf Life

Tower Of Perla Shelf

$30

$23

Lulu & Georgia

In need of some storage? This six-foot tall shelf can hold all of your books and knick knacks, letting you show off the things that matter to you most. Plus, the height can help you keep breakables out of little hands.

Smart Seat

Olli Ella Storie Kids Stool, Pink

$80

$60

Lulu & Georgia

Your kiddo's room might be marginally cleaner thanks to the storage system built into this stool. They can tuck their action figures, books, and collectibles into this two-in-one piece, and then sit on it while they play.

Get Lit

Crista Mini Ancient Lamps, Brass

$51

$38

Lulu & Georgia

Let in the light with this lamp set. They're ideal for side tables, and they have four different light settings so you can set whatever mood you want. Consider them as a fun touch for your bedroom.

Save The Drama For Your Llama

Zinnea Llama Jewelry Tray, White

$22

$16

Lulu & Georgia

This jewelry tray is as functional as it is cute. Put it in your bedroom or bathroom to hold your earrings, and try not to smile every time you look at that sassy llama face.

Thrown Together

Cara Throw, Seafoam

$44

$33

Lulu & Georgia

Brighten your home up for spring with this beachy throw. The thin thread and soft texture will accent your living space well as those warmer months approach.

Plate Party

Shibori Assorted Porto Appetizer Plates (Set of 4)

$44

$33

Lulu & Georgia

Eating just got way more festive thanks to these plates. The lively pattern will add to any meal you serve, whether you're hosting a party or just making your family dinner.

Plant, Please

Stoneware Planter

$40

$30

Lulu & Georgia

Botanists will want to jump on this discounted planter, both because it brings the joy of your garden inside and because it sleeks design.