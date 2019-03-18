Spring cleaning season is almost upon us, which means you're getting rid of the clothes you never wear and chucking anything in your home that doesn't spark joy. With all that added free space, you're probably looking for some new items for your home, so Lulu & Georgia's 2019 Friends and Family Sale, which will get you 25 percent off everything the retailer has to offer, couldn't have come at a better time. Hit them up before it's too late.

The interior design retailer hosts their Friends and Family sale annually, and the opportunity never fails to offer shoppers the latest trends for their homes at a price that won't break the bank. With code "XOXO," you'll get a quarter off the listed price of every item on the site, which means you can use the sale as an opportunity to snag a big purchase or get something smaller for a steal. The sale starts on March 18, 2019 and lasts through March 25, giving you a full week to take advantage. Still, I'd jump on it early; products will sell out quickly.

Whether you're in need of new furniture or just want a fun lamp to spruce up your decor, Lulu & Georgia has you covered next week. Read on for a few of my favorite items from the sale, and head to their site to start your shopping list.