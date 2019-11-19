I shop for great deals on clothing and home goods all year long, so on the biggest shopping day of the year, I head to the same stores that I typically frequent — and Marshalls is no exception. Luckily, Marshalls Black Friday hours mean I get to enjoy a second piece of pie without rushing off to shop.

Marshalls will open on Black Friday at 7 a.m. Nov. 29, according to Retail Me Not, but the question of whether or not sleep-deprived shoppers will be waiting in line to get in right when the doors open is a trickier one to answer. No details about any specific Black Friday sales are currently listed on the retailer's website, and Marshalls has not historically held blow-out Black Friday sales because their merchandise is already priced low throughout the year, according to Blacker Friday. So, even though Marshalls will open their doors at 7 a.m. on Black Friday for holiday shoppers who want to stock up on their favorite styles, you may not have to get in line at your local store bright and early in order to ensure that you get your hands on the styles you're seeking. (Pro tip: Marshalls has amazing seasonal items though, so you'll want to be quick if you want a great deal on Christmas decor like a tree skirt or Santa-themed kitchen towels.)

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

If you're not one to rise and shine in the early morning hours the day after consuming your body weight in turkey and dressing — because let's be honest, you probably need to sleep all of that off — Marshalls new online store is likely your best bet for post-Thanksgiving shopping. You can find a plethora of discounted clothing and home goods in your favorite brands on the store's website, with new items added daily. Plus, you can do all of your shopping from the comfort of your own home — in your pajamas, eating leftover pumpkin pie.