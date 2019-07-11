Probably my least favorite trend is mom-shaming. I mean it's probably been going on since the dawn of time because people love to tell each other what they think they're doing wrong, of course. But the internet has introduced the world to a level of mom-shaming I don't think we've ever seen simply because social media is such a megaphone for anonymous cowards to point the finger of judgment wherever they want. Celebrities and public figures like Meghan Markle are real targets for critics. For example, this week Meghan Markle got mom-shamed for how she was holding her son Archie at a recent outing. By the level of faux concern in the comments on social media you might think she was holding him upside down by his toe or something, but it turns out she was just holding him like a normal human baby.

On Wednesday, July 10, Markle took her 2-month-old baby boy to watch her husband Prince Harry play in a charity polo match at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, England, not far from the family home at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, according to Town & Country. The family was joined by her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, according to People, who was there to cheer on her own husband Prince William with the couple's three children, 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

This was the first time the royal cousins were seen together in public, which should have kept royal fans pretty happy. Ever since Archie's birth on May 6, royal watchers have been dying to see more of the world's newest royal baby, especially with his cousins. But instead of just focusing on the precious family moment, mom-shamers and internet trolls wanted to focus on how Markle was holding her son. In her arms, yes, but apparently this was not quite enough for mom-shamers.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

"Who taught her how to hold a baby tho geez, one person wrote on Twitter.

Another said, "Meghan likes the press today of her and the baby.... always looking for attention. But she doesn't know how to hold the poor thing."

"She does not know how to hold a baby," one more said in a tweet.

"She can't have any maternal instincts at all," yet another chimed in on Twitter. "Archie's neck and whole body not supported by her at all. No sun hat to protect him."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Critics took to social media to accuse Markle of being awkward with her son, with one social media user writing on a picture of the Duchess of Sussex on Instagram, "Megan definitely needs a lesson on how to hold a baby... " Another wrote, "The multiple nannies ‘forgot’ to teach her how to best hold a newborn,” and still more trolls decided from this one instance that Markle was simply "not maternal."

Fortunately some experts are stepping up to defend Markle against mom-shamers. As pediatrician Dr. Jen Trachtenberg told TODAY Parents, "There is no one right way to hold a baby. You want to make sure the baby is secure and that’s exactly what Meghan was doing. She’s holding him tightly with two arms. He’s not crying and he’s not uncomfortable."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Additionally, parenting expert Maureen Dennis confirmed Markle and Archie were perfectly fine to Global News, saying: "It’s her baby, and they have their own bond and they know what works best for them as mother and child. You can see that she is leaning back a bit and Archie has his head resting on her, that’s why she isn’t holding his head with her hands."

I feel like Meghan Markle takes a whole lot of flak no matter what she does. But perhaps fans can knock it off when it comes to her baby, OK?OK.