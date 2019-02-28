Like Kate Middleton, her royal sister-in-law before her, Meghan Markle has been the subject of near-constant style scrutiny since the second she started dating her prince. In fact, obsessed royal-watchers have probably been even more critical of Meghan: As a free-spirited American, would she take the Queen's strict dress code seriously? So far, the answer has been yes, but the Duchess still finds ways to express her adventurous side. Meghan Markle's earrings are much edgier than her shoes or nail polish, for example, while still being tasteful and subtle enough not to undermine her new royal aesthetic.

As celebrity stylist and designer Katharine Polk told Racked, Meghan's modern approach to accessories in general is a page right out of the late Princess Diana's playbook. The Princess of Wales was known for being particularly "innovative" in her choices, after all, even wearing a diamond and emerald choker from the royal vault as a headband once (in what Racked called a "peak '80s move").

“I predict that we will see a lot of similarities between Meghan and the late princess through Meghan’s accessory choices,” Polk said.

“I think she will be slightly daring like Diana with her clothing too, but I think their styles will be different, which isn’t surprising since they’re from different eras," Polk continued.

"Diana made a lot of statements through her choice of accessories and how creative she was with them, and I think Meghan will do the same.”

Just like Diana's choices inspired the style of millions of non-royals, the so-called Meghan Markle Effect is likely to result in the purchase of countless copies. And while it can be tough to replicate some of her wardrobe pieces without the same resources, there are tons of affordable versions of Markle's favorite earrings available. Try out these non-traditional (but still somehow classic) designs for yourself and you'll be attracting confused paparazzi in no time.