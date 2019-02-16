Ever since Meghan Markle was rumored to be dating Prince Harry, the world has been obsessed with everything about her — and especially her past. (Who was she before becoming British royalty? Does she have any skeletons in her closet? Is she an actual, real person — or just a royal robot?) The interest in her is even more intense now that the American-born former actress is officially the Duchess of Sussex and getting ready to give birth to a royal baby in a few weeks. So it comes as little surprise, really, that Meghan Markle is making a return to the big screen in an unexpected way.

As you probably know, Markle's most notable acting gig was her role as a paralegal in the series Suits. Before her success on this show, however, she starred in a movie called The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down. Apparently, the comedy has been picked up by Artist Rights Distribution for North America, according to The Hollywood Reporter — and it plans on releasing the comedy later this year. As People reported, the 2011 movie was written by Paul Sapiano and follows a group of young singles and their night out partying in Los Angeles. According to People, Markle's character in the film is Dana, who is a sultry seductress looking for some action.

The re-release of Markle's 2011 movie — and return to the big screen — is highly unexpected, considering it was clear her acting days were over once she became engaged to Prince Harry. “I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” Markle said during a November 2017 with BBC News, according to Time. “It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series." She added:

I’ve ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I’ve done there, and now it’s time to work with [Harry] as a team.

As ET Online reported, Markle announced in January new royal patronages she'll be be supporting — which includes the National Theatre. Plenty of publications pointed out this new role could very well see the Duchess of Sussex back into show business. It “is a canny and shrewd [assignment] on the Queen’s part,” royal historian Robert Lacey, told People. “If Meghan is ever missing the excitement of acting, this will put her back in touch with show business in a very creative way. It is tailor-made for her and she will throw herself into it.”

For fans who might be wondering if she'll make an appearance in the final and ninth season of Suits, that's a no-go. Markle left the series at the end of season 7, and the show's creator Aaron Korsh confirmed in January it's not going to happen. "We're not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us," he told ET Online. "I would love it but I think it's pretty close to zero."

Considering Meghan Markle is part of the royal family now — and about to become a mom for the first time — I doubt her fans ever expected to see her on the big screen. But I have a feeling they're going to be totally okay with it anyway. Girls night, anyone?