Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Sunday, and she's being showered in love from family and fans. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are among those well-wishers, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's birthday message for their "granny," the Queen, is so adorable we can hardly handle it.

The royal couple wished Queen Elizabeth II a happy birthday on their shared Instagram account, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, and referred to her by a series of sweet titles, including "Granny." Markle, 37, and Prince Harry concluded their message by saying, "Wishing you the most wonderful day!" The message included a red balloon emoji. Markle and Prince Harry's birthday Instagram post for the Queen included several pictures of her throughout the years, including one of her in her youth, and several photos of her with Prince Harry during his childhood. The post also included a photo of Markle and the Queen laughing and smiling while seated together at an event not long after she married Prince Harry, and another of all three of them standing together at a separate royal engagement. The former Suits actress and Prince Harry did not say much else in their post for the Queen, and simply signed off, "Harry & Meghan."

Another post for The Queen was shared by the Kensington Royals Instagram account. The photo showed Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George with the Queen. In the post, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Queen Elizabeth II "a very happy 93rd birthday." Unlike Prince Harry and Markle's post, this one did not include any personalized messages. Instead, the couple referred to the Queen as "Her Majesty."

The Queen kicked off her birthday celebrations at church at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, according to Page Six. Prince William, Middleton, and Prince Harry were all in attendance as well, according to the outlet. Markle, who is expecting her first child in the coming weeks, did not attend. Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Phillip, also didn't attend. Per the outlet, the 97-year-old is retired from public duties, and often skips out on events with the family. The Queen will have a more elaborate birthday celebration in June, Page Six reported. She typically marks her birthday with the Trooping the Color parade, a royal tradition that dates back more than 250 years. (It was reportedly started by King George II.)

Queen Elizabeth II may be getting older, but she doesn't let her age hold her back in any way. She is the longest reigning monarch, according to TIME, and remains active in her service. The Queen often appears at royal engagements, other events, and celebrations when her health permits. It's unclear at this time what the royals have planned for Easter Sunday beyond attending church on Sunday morning. Hopefully the Queen is enjoying her 93rd birthday relaxing while surrounded by her ever-expanding family. After all her years of public service, she deserves a day to focus on herself.